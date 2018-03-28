eBooks2go Adds Versatility to Boys Town Press Catalog in eBook Alliance

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- eBooks2go and Boys Town Press have formed an eBook partnership to raise awareness about the Boys Town Press' educational digital catalog.

For more than a century, the Boys Town organization has helped children across the United States reach their potential as they overcome abuse, addiction, abandonment, and violence. The Nebraska-based non-profit provides a number of services aimed at saving children, helping families, and strengthening communities.

Now for the first time in its 100-year history, Boys Town Press, the publishing division of Boys Town, is offering a large number of its resources for parents and counselors in an electronic format. "Boys Town Press is evolving and we want to meet readers' needs in their format of choice," said Boys Town Press Director, Erin Green. "eBooks2go offered an efficient way to get our titles converted into eBooks and distributed across the nation."

eBooks2go successfully converted 35 books for Boys Town Press into the ePUB format of eBooks. Featured in the digital evolution of Boys Town Press's catalog are children's picture books that teach important life skills with entertaining illustrations. Notable titles include The Misadventures of Michael McMichaels book series for independent readers that teach children important social skills. Also included is the stellar Urban Character Education series by Kip Jones, winner of the 2016 Gold Mom's Choice Award.

With more schools and libraries embracing eBook learning, Boys Town Press needed to find a partner to digitize its catalog, and eBooks2go was thrilled at the opportunity to be part of a noble cause. "eBooks2go is proud to support Boys Town's mission," said Leslie Chirchirillo, eBooks2go's business and operations manager. "Our products will help Boys Town find new revenue streams to fund their empowering educational programs and ensure their resources reach parents and educators in need of their guidance, regardless of reading habit, for years to come."

Boys Town Press' digital resources can be found on Barnes & Noble, Google Play, Apple, Overdrive, and Baker & Taylor.

About eBooks2go:

eBooks2go, located in Schaumburg, Ill., was founded in 2011 by Ramana Abbaraju. eBooks2go provides eBook conversion services for publishers and offers independent authors services such as eBook distribution and marketing, sales tracking, app and website development, editing, cover designs and much more! eBooks2go also operates from India offices located in Chennai and Hyderabad. For more information on eBooks2go, visit www.ebooks2go.net.

About Boys Town Press:

Boys Town Press is the publishing division of Boys Town—a mission-driven organization that knows how to work in the most challenging environments, with the highest-need kids. Our publications are based on the proven techniques used in our Boys Town Programs. When you purchase from Boys Town Press, you help support our mission of strengthening children, families and communities through our life-changing care. For more information, visit www.boystownpress.org.

