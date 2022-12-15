Leading automotive distributor employs Syncron Inventory to increase aftermarket revenue and boost productivity

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncron announced today that Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo BSC (c), Bahrain's leading automotive and diversified business conglomerate, has selected Syncron Inventory to optimize its parts inventory for a more connected, reliable, profitable and customer-focused aftermarket business.

"We need a group-wide, centralized approach," said Stefan Moench, chief operating officer, Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo. "From an operational perspective, our parts operations has become more complex. Each department has site-specific ordering guidelines, so they have different policies and follow different processes. With a centralized solution, we can resolve these issues and streamline our inventory operations."

By partnering with Syncron, Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo optimized its parts inventory business, supporting a multinational workforce of over 2,600 employees and roughly $1 billion in revenue. With predictive analytics, data simulations and advanced reporting features, Syncron Inventory is an industry leader that gives manufacturers invaluable visibility into inventory operations and helps them develop clear and actionable insights.

When looking for a new inventory solution, Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo wanted an intuitive platform with high usability that could test different scenarios for more efficient decision making. "With advanced processing tools, Syncron Inventory enables durable goods manufacturers to resolve inventory concerns before they become problematic," said Anneliese Schulz, chief revenue officer, Syncron. "Syncron Inventory synthesizes millions of data points into personalized insights for advanced forecasting, resulting in lower supply chain costs and parts availability improvement."

Syncron takes a customer-centric approach to product implementation and post-implementation. "The whole process was quite smooth," said Jawed Akhtar, chief information officer, Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo. "We appreciate the professional approach and clear communication. We always knew what to expect. It was one of the easiest implementations I have ever been part of."

Syncron Inventory is an essential component of the Syncron Connected Service Experience (CSX) Cloud, the foundational platform that enables service organizations to transform their approach to service lifecycle management (SLM), from beginning to end.

About Syncron

Syncron empowers leading manufacturers and distributors to capitalize on the new service economy. We improve aftermarket business profitability, optimize working capital, increase customer loyalty and successfully enable the transition to service-driven business models. With industry-leading investments in AI and ML, Syncron offers the first innovative, customer-endorsed, end-to-end intelligent SLM solutions portfolio. Delivered on our CSX platform, our solutions include parts inventory, price, warranty, service contract, and field service management. It is no secret that the world's top brands trust Syncron, the largest, privately-owned global leader in intelligent SLM software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. For more, visit syncron.com .

About Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo, BSC (c)

Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo, BSC (c) is a diversified business conglomerate with its core business in automotive retail and aftersales services, as well as several related sectors and industries, including automotive care products, vehicle hire and leasing, management consulting, information technology (IT) services and security, industrial equipment, tyres, paint and spare parts. With a dedicated, multinational workforce of over 2,600 professionals, Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo, BSC (c) excels in pioneering innovative business solutions and building trusting relationships with its valued customers. Learn more at ekkanoo. com .

