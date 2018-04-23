eBroselow Announces Agreement to Share PPAG Knowledge Base

"The membership of PPAG has been at the vanguard of ensuring that dosing neonatal patients is as accurate as possible," said David Hoff, PharmD, President of PPAG. "This partnership with eBroselow perfectly aligns with our mission."

SafeDose is a desktop and mobile application that eliminates the risk of human error in manual math calculations, quickly determining proper drug doses and delivering critical medication administration information in acute settings. Healthcare personnel can obtain fast, accurate dosing information with a simple barcode scan or several keystrokes.

Integrating the PPAG knowledge base with the SafeDose application makes it possible to digitally deliver this level of important content for the first time ever. With SafeDose, clinicians and pharmacists can look up patient weights down to 0.35 kg in tenths of a kg increments. Most neonatal facilities require double checks of such complicated medication doses. The 100 percent reliability of SafeDose enables that double check capability without ever having to do manual math calculations at the point of care.

"Protecting these vulnerable patients is the ultimate in the mission of eBroselow and PPAG," said John Gobron, CEO of eBroselow. "We are pleased to help ensure the accuracy of highly specific, precise dosing calculations for delicate neonatal patients."

About PPAG

The mission of PPAG is to advocate for safe and effective medication use in children through education, collaboration and research. For more information visit www.ppag.org.

About eBroselow

eBroselow is dedicated to developing a simple, safe, and effective international standard for acute drug administration. eBroselow's SafeDose® is used by hundreds of thousands of clinicians daily furthering the company's mission to provide needed critical information to those administering acute care to help them improve treatment, save lives, and simplify their jobs. For more information, visit www.ebroselow.com.

