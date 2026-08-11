EBS SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Potential Securities Claims Involving Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions cut its FY2026 adjusted EBITDA outlook to $130-$150 million from $155-$175 million amid continued NARCAN pricing and margin pressure, with NARCAN gross margin having fallen to 16% in Q1 2026. SueWallSt notifies investors of a pending investigation into potential securities law violations.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) shareholders lost money when the Company lowered its FY2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $130-$150 million, down from the $155-$175 million range management had reaffirmed on its April 30, 2026 earnings call. Shareholders who suffered losses on EBS are encouraged to submit their information for a free case evaluation . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

The original FY2026 outlook was issued on February 26, 2026. That same guidance was reaffirmed three months later, on April 30, 2026. Alongside the reduced outlook, Emergent recorded a $191.3 million non-cash NARCAN impairment attributed to increased naloxone competition and pricing pressure.

The underlying NARCAN weakness was reflected in the Company's earlier results. Fourth-quarter NARCAN revenue declined 41% year over year, which Emergent attributed to increased generic competition affecting both price and unit sales. NARCAN's commercial gross margin declined nine percentage points to 16%. Yet the February 26, 2026 earnings presentation accompanying the initial FY2026 guidance stated: "Maintained market leadership; pricing stabilized."

The investigation concerns whether Emergent BioSolutions adequately disclosed the cost and pricing pressures underlying its FY2026 outlook.

Investors who purchased EBS shares and lost money are encouraged to request an evaluation of their potential recovery . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST : SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the EBS Investigation

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Emergent BioSolutions made materially false or misleading statements regarding its FY2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook and the extent of naloxone pricing, competition, and margin pressures underlying that outlook. When the Company reduced its guidance and recorded a $191.3 million non-cash NARCAN impairment charge, its stock price declined.

Q: When did Emergent BioSolutions allegedly mislead investors? A: The investigation concerns statements made before the August 5, 2026 guidance reduction, including Emergent's FY2026 outlook issued on February 26, 2026 and its subsequent reaffirmation on April 30, 2026. The investigation examines whether those statements caused the Company's securities to trade at artificially inflated prices before the later disclosure.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the EBS investigation? A: Investors who purchased EBS stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do EBS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my EBS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought EBS and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE SueWallSt.com