EBSCO Clinical Decisions and AWHONN Partner to Drive Clinical Excellence in Women's Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nursing

Collaboration brings AWHONN's expert clinical validation to content within EBSCO's Dynamic Health™ platform, supporting frontline obstetric and neonatal nurses with evidence-based practice at the point of care

IPSWICH, Mass., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EBSCO Clinical Decisions (EBSCO) today announced a strategic partnership with the Association of Women's Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN) to support exemplary nursing practice through the dissemination of evidence-based information, resources, and education.

Announced at the 2026 AWHONN Convention, this collaboration ensures the accuracy, relevance, and clinical integrity of specialized nursing content within EBSCO's Dynamic Health™ platform through expert review by AWHONN subject matter experts (SMEs). Dynamic Health is an evidence-based tool designed to help nurses and allied health professionals master critical skills and obtain fast answers to questions to provide exceptional patient care. By integrating AWHONN's clinical expertise directly into the platform, the partnership provides frontline nurses with a shared foundation of validated knowledge to standardize care delivery and improve patient outcomes.

"Our mission is to empower nurses with actionable, evidence-based insights directly at the point of care," said Diane Hanson, Chief Nursing Officer at EBSCO and Editor in Chief of Dynamic Health. "This partnership with AWHONN strengthens the connection between the latest research and clinical practice. Collaborating with the leading authority in women's health, obstetric and neonatal nursing ensures that the digital infrastructure of nursing care — the skills and competencies used every day — is validated to drive better outcomes for mothers and their newborns."

Advancing Evidence-Based Practice

The partnership between EBSCO and AWHONN empowers healthcare organizations to provide a higher standard of specialized care through:

Expert Clinical Validation : AWHONN SMEs' deep-dive clinical reviews of EBSCO's nursing skills on the Dynamic Health platform provide feedback and evidence-based recommendations, ensuring content matches current best practices for high-stakes procedures.

: AWHONN SMEs' deep-dive clinical reviews of EBSCO's nursing skills on the Dynamic Health platform provide feedback and evidence-based recommendations, ensuring content matches current best practices for high-stakes procedures. Sustained Clinical Integrity : All reviewed content undergoes re-evaluation every year, or as indicated based on new researched evidence, guaranteeing resources remain aligned with the latest clinical standards, practice guidelines, and regulatory requirements.

: All reviewed content undergoes re-evaluation every year, or as indicated based on new researched evidence, guaranteeing resources remain aligned with the latest clinical standards, practice guidelines, and regulatory requirements. Seamless Point-of-Care Access : EBSCO's Dynamic Health platform integrates expert-reviewed resources directly within clinical workflows via EMRs and LMS, supporting nurses at the bedside with fast, accurate, and actionable answers.

: EBSCO's Dynamic Health platform integrates expert-reviewed resources directly within clinical workflows via EMRs and LMS, supporting nurses at the bedside with fast, accurate, and actionable answers. AI-Enhanced Discovery: Using EBSCO's Dyna AI tool, nursing professionals can navigate the Dynamic Health platform with natural language to find AWHONN-validated skills instantly so that speed and clinical trust are never at odds.

To learn more about AWHONN, click here.

To learn more about EBSCO's Dynamic Health platform, click here.

About EBSCO Clinical Decisions

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and cutting-edge search technologies serving libraries, healthcare and medical institutions, corporations, and government agencies worldwide. As an AI-enabled services leader, EBSCO offers comprehensive solutions from research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery services to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. The EBSCO Clinical Decisions suite of products is designed to improve patient care by providing healthcare professionals with the most current, evidence-based answers to clinical questions as they arise at the point of care. Our commitment to AI-driven innovation positions EBSCO at the forefront of the industry, enabling us to meet the evolving needs of the information services landscape. For more information, visit www.clinicaldecisions.com.

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About AWHONN

AWHONN is the leading professional nursing association in the women's health, obstetric, and neonatal nursing field in the United States. Founded in 1969 and established as an independent specialty nursing association in 1993, AWHONN is a nonprofit membership organization with more than 25,000 members in the United States and represents the interests of approximately 350,000 registered nurses working in women's health, obstetric, and neonatal nursing nationwide. Our members are registered nurses, nurse practitioners, certified nurse-midwives, researchers, and clinical nurse specialists practicing in hospitals, physicians' offices, universities, and community clinics across all 51 AWHONN Sections nationwide.

SOURCE EBSCO Information Services