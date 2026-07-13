Worcester Polytechnic Institute Goes Live with FOLIO in Partnership with EBSCO Information Services

~ Private R1 Research University Upgrades Library

Infrastructure with EBSCO's Support ~

IPSWICH, Mass., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), a private R1 research university recognized for its applied research and leadership in technology innovation, is joining the global network of institutions using FOLIO. WPI will migrate to the interoperable, library services platform hosted and supported by EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO), creating a unified library infrastructure that supports research, teaching and access across its academic community.

The George C. Gordon Library supports thousands of students and faculty across disciplines ranging from robotics and biotechnology to data science and the humanities. To advance this mission, WPI is adopting FOLIO as a modern, scalable platform that brings core library services into a single, interoperable environment — reducing system complexity and supporting more efficient, connected operations. By aligning key systems and processes, the library aims to deliver a more seamless experience for researchers, instructors and students.

"Transitioning to EBSCO FOLIO has allowed us to significantly lower our overall ILS cost while boosting operational efficiency with a system that does not require heavy technical expertise," said Lori Ostapowicz-Critz, Associate Director of Scholarly Communication and Open Strategies at the George C. Gordan Library at WPI. "We are thrilled to join a librarian-driven open-source community while continuing our collaboration with our long-term partners at EBSCO."

More than 300 institutions worldwide use EBSCO FOLIO Services to support their library operations, demonstrating the growing demand for a flexible, interoperable platform that helps libraries meet evolving institutional needs. This continued growth reflects both the strength of the FOLIO community and the trusted partnership libraries have found in EBSCO.

"WPI's decision underscores the growing momentum for modern, adaptable library infrastructure," said Andrew Nagy, Director of SaaS Innovation at EBSCO Information Services. "As more research institutions adopt FOLIO as their core platform, the community continues to expand what's possible. WPI's leadership in science and technology makes it an ideal partner as we work together to deliver a connected library experience that supports innovation, flexibility and institutional autonomy."

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies via the world-renowned EBSCOhost® research service, serving universities & colleges; K12 schools & public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies. Providing research, discovery, acquisition management & subscription services, and clinical decision support, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and technology to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website. Visit our blog at EBSCOpost or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE EBSCO Information Services