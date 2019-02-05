EBSCO Industries' Risk Consulting & Insurance Division Announces New Name

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EBSCO Industries, Inc. (EBSCO), a privately held global company, announced today that it has renamed its risk consulting and insurance division to Valent Group.

Previously known as S.S. Nesbitt & Co., the firm has been a part of the EBSCO family of companies since 2001, providing risk consulting for businesses, employer benefit groups and individuals across Alabama and the Southeast.

"EBSCO's legacy has been one of putting our customers first by providing a differentiated customer experience. Valent Group continues that tradition by focusing on the needs of its clients," says David Walker, CEO of EBSCO Industries. "Their collaborative, consultative approach and commitment to the businesses and individuals they serve leads to positive outcomes. We are proud to have Valent Group, and the clients they serve, as part of the EBSCO family."

In summer 2017, EBSCO hired industry leader and national insurance brokerage executive Paul Barber of Birmingham, Alabama, to grow and expand the firm's services. Today that expansion includes a new company identity.

"We're excited about our new firm name, Valent Group," says Barber, who serves as president. "Great companies are built by great teams, and our team is committed to caring for and serving our customers while caring for and supporting each other. We're positioned now, better than ever before, to deliver what we know makes our firm extra special: providing a Fortune 1000 experience for the middle market."

This "experience" is something Valent Group says they want clients to know sets them apart. In fact, Valent Group is simultaneously releasing a new company tagline, "Experience the Difference."

"The 'difference' starts with our culture," adds Barber. "Our culture is built first on caring for our employees so that they can best care for our clients and their employees, and it is founded in our Core Values: passion, attitude, curiosity and team. Our 'PACT' sets us apart as a positive place for people to grow their careers while helping our clients improve and grow their businesses."

Clients also experience the difference when they work with Valent Group's team of consultants, who have expertise working with large, multinational businesses; publicly traded companies; specialty industries; as well as through the utilization of their in-house suite of professional capabilities including claims advocacy, loss control analysis, legal and human resource compliance, data analysis and wellness consulting.

The Valent Group team successfully brings this experience, which is typically reserved for the largest of companies, to a middle market that is all too often not receiving the level of risk consulting it should. This same level of customer service is also offered to individuals seeking a personal insurance partner.

Valent Group maintains its Birmingham headquarters at 3500 Blue Lake Drive, with additional offices located in Huntsville, Mobile and Decatur.

ABOUT VALENT GROUP:

Valent Group provides risk consulting and insurance for businesses, employer benefit groups and individuals across Alabama and nationwide. Valent Group is an independently owned firm headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, with offices in Huntsville, Mobile and Decatur. They are a division of EBSCO Industries, a privately held global company. For more information, visit www.valentgroup.com

ABOUT EBSCO INDUSTRIES, INC.:

Founded in 1944 by the late Elton B. Stephens, EBSCO Industries, Inc. has evolved into a global company with businesses in a range of industries including Information Services, Publishing and Digital Media, Outdoor Products, Real Estate, Manufacturing and Distribution and Business Services. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, EBSCO operates divisions and subsidiaries in 23 countries, employing almost 5,000 people. For a complete listing of EBSCO's business groups, please visit www.ebscoind.com.

