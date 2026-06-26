EBSCO Information Services Announces Recipients of the 2026 EBSCO Solar Grant

~ Five libraries and academic institutions across three continents receive funding

to advance renewable energy and sustainability initiatives ~

IPSWICH, Mass., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2026 EBSCO Solar Grant program. The annual initiative supports libraries and educational institutions pursuing solar energy projects that reduce environmental impact, lower operating costs, and create new opportunities for sustainability education and community engagement.

This year's recipients, Black River Falls Public Library in Black River Falls, Wisconsin; Cornwall Public Library in Cornwall, New York; Newburgh Chandler Public Library in Newburgh, Indiana; Lupane State University in Lupane, Zimbabwe; and the Dr Karen Guinee Library at the University of Galway in Galway, Ireland, will share a total of $300,000 to help offset the cost of solar panel installations, advancing their commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship within their communities.

2026 EBSCO Solar Grant Recipients:

Black River Falls Public Library

Black River Falls Public Library is turning a solar installation into a community-wide learning opportunity. In addition to offsetting approximately 85% of the library's annual energy use, the project will feature solar tours, educational programming, and public-facing sustainability initiatives designed to help residents better understand renewable energy and its long-term benefits.

Cornwall Public Library

Cornwall Public Library sees solar energy as the next chapter in its broader commitment to environmental stewardship. The planned rooftop system will significantly reduce the library's energy consumption while serving as a highly visible example of sustainability in action for residents, local organizations, and community partners.

Newburgh Chandler Public Library

At the Newburgh Chandler Public Library, a sustainability feature that was once ahead of its time is being brought back to life. By restoring and expanding the solar infrastructure originally built into its Bell Road branch, the library will reduce operating costs, strengthen its environmental impact, and create new opportunities for community education and engagement.

Lupane State University Library

For Lupane State University Library, reliable energy access is essential to supporting teaching, learning, and research. The new solar and battery backup system will help ensure uninterrupted access to digital resources for thousands of students and researchers, while also benefiting local schools, community outreach programs, and national examination activities that rely on the library's facilities.

Dr Karen Guinee Library at the University of Galway

Sustainability has been embedded into the vision for the new Dr Karen Guinee Library at the University of Galway from the very beginning. The addition of solar energy will support the university's ambitious environmental goals and help power a next-generation learning and research space that will serve students, faculty, and the wider community for decades to come.

Visit EBSCO Solar to learn about the EBSCO Solar grant, this year's recipients and past recipients.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies via the world-renowned EBSCOhost® research service, serving universities & colleges; K12 schools & public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies. Providing research, discovery, acquisition management & subscription services, and clinical decision support, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and technology to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website. Visit our blog at EBSCOpost or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE EBSCO Information Services