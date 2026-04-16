EBSCO Information Services Releases Art Source Ultimate to Advance Scholarly Research in Art and Architecture

~ Full-Text Resource Strengthens Art and Architecture Studies Worldwide ~

IPSWICH, Mass., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Art and architecture students and scholars across the globe will gain valuable new support with the launch of Art Source Ultimate from EBSCO Information Services.

Art Source Ultimate is a comprehensive full-text database designed to support rigorous research and education in art and architecture. The resource is the largest full-text research database of its kind, offering researchers unparalleled depth, breadth and international scope.

Art Source Ultimate includes more than 970 full-text journals and magazines covering all periods and styles of art, from fine art and art history to graphic and industrial design, architecture and interior design. The collection spans a wide range of disciplines including contemporary art and non-Western art, decorative arts, drawing, painting, photography, sculpture, landscape architecture and museology, painting, photography and sculpture, reflecting cultural perspectives from around the world.

Built to meet the evolving needs of academic libraries and their users, Art Source Ultimate delivers curated, high-quality content that helps researchers analyze visual culture, explore design theory and examine the social, political and historical contexts that shape artistic expression.

EBSCO Information Services Senior Vice President Research Databases Dave Mangione says Art Source Ultimate will significantly enhance academic art and architecture research. "By bringing together an unparalleled collection of full-text journals and magazines covering a variety of disciplines, time periods and global perspectives, this resource equips students and scholars with the authoritative content they need to explore complex ideas, support original research and advance scholarship with confidence."

Art Source Ultimate joins EBSCO's collection of specialized art and architecture research databases, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering authoritative full-text resources that provide extensive coverage from renowned sources, all on one platform.

For more information visit: Art Source Ultimate.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website. Visit our blog at EBSCOpost or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE EBSCO Information Services