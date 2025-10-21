EBSCO Information Services Releases Science News Magazine Archive Dating Back to 1921

~ Vast Collection Spans Breakthroughs from Penicillin Discovery to the Moon Landing to Mapping the Human Genome ~

IPSWICH, Mass., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) introduces Science News Magazine Archive, offering cover-to-cover access to decades of issues of the iconic science and technology magazine, Science News, from its first publication in 1921 to 2010. The archive provides valuable insights for researchers exploring the historical development of scientific discoveries, topics, trends, and events. Through this one-time purchase, libraries will gain perpetual access to the archive.

Science News, published by Society for Science, delivers in-depth coverage of key developments in science, medicine, and technology from the early 20th century through today. Launched as a weekly newsletter and eventually evolving into a monthly magazine, each issue offers a wide array of topics, featuring high-quality writing and compelling imagery.

Through this collection, libraries will be gaining a record of science as it happened. Science News' journalists traveled to Tennessee in 1925 to cover the Scopes trial, which questioned whether evolution and "modern science" could be taught in schools, and were on the scene at Bikini Atoll to witness the 1946 atomic weapons tests. The Science News Magazine Archive charts the growth of the fields of genetics, radio astronomy and quantum mechanics, and covers all modern computing, the atomic age, the AIDS epidemic and space exploration.

EBSCO magazine archives are offered as a one-time purchase, allowing libraries to secure ongoing access to vital content. Each issue in the digital archives is presented in its original, complete format. All articles and cover pages have been indexed with subject terms to allow users to quickly find relevant results and easily search using EBSCOhost® and EBSCO Discovery Service™.

EBSCO has continued to significantly increase the number of archives in its digital magazine archive collection. Other magazine archives include Academy of Management Collection Archive, The Magazine ANTIQUES, ARTnews, Art in America, Architectural Digest, The Atlantic, Bloomberg Businessweek, Boston Review, Ebony, Esquire, Food & Wine, Forbes, Fortune, Life, Maclean's, People, Southern Living, Sports Illustrated, TIME, Travel + Leisure, U.S. News & World Report and Vanity Fair.

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and cutting-edge search technologies serving libraries, healthcare and medical institutions, corporations, and government agencies worldwide. As an AI-enabled services leader, EBSCO offers comprehensive solutions from research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery services to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. Our commitment to AI-driven innovation positions EBSCO at the forefront of the industry, enabling us to meet the evolving needs of the information services landscape. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: https://about.ebsco.com. Visit our blog at EBSCOpost or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Science News has been covering the latest discoveries in science, technology and medicine since 1921, and is published by Society for Science. It offers readers award-winning news and features, commentary, multimedia and access to archives dating back to 1921. Concise, current and comprehensive, the magazine provides an approachable overview of all fields and applications of science and technology.

Science News Media Group also includes Science News Explores, which makes science accessible for younger audiences, as well as Science News Learning, which brings Science News lesson plans to classrooms across the country.

For more information about Science News, please visit sciencenews.org or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Society for Science is a champion for science, dedicated to promoting the understanding and appreciation of science and the vital role it plays in human advancement. Established in 1921, Society for Science is best known for its award-winning journalism through Science News and Science News Explores, its world-class science research competitions for students, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair and the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge, and its STEM outreach programming outreach, which seeks to ensure that all students have an opportunity to pursue a career in STEM. A 501(c)(3) membership organization, Society for Science is committed to inform, educate and inspire. Learn more at www.societyforscience.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X, and Instagram.

