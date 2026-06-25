EBSCO Resources Power Illinois State Library's First-Ever Statewide Digital Library Program

~ Trusted Digital Resources from EBSCO Support Research, Reference, and Lifelong Learning for Illinois Residents ~

IPSWICH, Mass., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois State Library has chosen EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) to provide a rich collection of research databases that are now available to all libraries throughout Illinois. As part of Illinois' first-ever statewide digital library resource program, EBSCO resources provide high-quality, licensed content to academic, public, school, and special libraries including newspapers, magazines, scholarly journals, e-books, video collections, and other valuable research materials that support learning, teaching, and lifelong education for all Illinois residents.

The contract offers content spanning across various digital content domains to meet a variety of general and specific interests, including, but not limited to, general reference and subject research, auto repair, education, and readers' advisory. Additionally, the package offers a complete e-learning suite focused on career exploration, standardized test preparation, academic success, and lifelong skills development.

Databases included in the contract align with the state's objective to offer solutions to help the personal, professional, and academic success of users statewide, catering to the diverse needs of various audience levels and library types. The agreement provides access to a comprehensive suite of resources for Illinois' academic, public, school, and special libraries, reaching 137 academic agencies with 181 libraries, 641 public libraries with 808 branches, 795 school districts with 3,679 school libraries, and 145 special libraries.

All of these resources can be accessed on EBSCOhost®, EBSCO Discovery Service™, NoveList®, and Explora™ interfaces, which offer seamless authentication for statewide access, the most valuable research tools and the richest user experiences in the industry.

EBSCO research databases are essential resources for a successful research experience, providing users with access to the most authoritative content. For more information on EBSCO research databases, please visit: https://about.ebsco.com/.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies via the world-renowned EBSCOhost® research service, serving universities & colleges; K12 schools & public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies. Providing research, discovery, acquisition management & subscription services, and clinical decision support, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and technology to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website. Visit our blog at EBSCOpost or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE EBSCO Information Services