EBSCOlearning™ Launches AI-Assisted Resume Builder to Transform Resume Creation for Job Seekers

~ New Resume Tool Empowers Libraries to Support Workforce Readiness ~

IPSWICH, Mass., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EBSCOlearning™, a division of EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO), has launched an updated resume builder tool within its Job & Career Accelerator resource, bringing AI-assisted resume creation to job seekers at libraries, schools, and workforce development centers. The enhanced tool helps users quickly create professional, career-ready resumes using expert-vetted formats and built-in guidance at every step.

Designed for job seekers at every stage, Resume Builder supports individuals entering the workforce, changing careers, or transitioning from military to civilian roles. The self-guided experience provides structure and confidence, allowing users to update or create resumes as their goals evolve, all within the Job & Career Accelerator resource.

Resume Builder combines AI assistance with trusted career expertise in one intuitive platform. Key features include a modernized all-in-one editor that enables real-time drafting and formatting, AI- assisted generation that creates personalized resume drafts based on a user's background and goals, and AI-assisted writing tools that help refine content for clarity and professionalism. Resume Builder also offers access to 155 expert-vetted sample resumes and a range of themes designed by career professionals to reflect current employer expectations.

EBSCO Information Services Director of Product Management Lori Levans says Resume Builder represents EBSCOlearning's commitment to leading innovation in the career development space. "By integrating AI into the Job & Career Accelerator platform, EBSCOlearning is delivering innovative, library-supported tools that improve job search outcomes and help users move from career exploration to employment success."

Resume Builder is included in existing Job & Career Accelerator subscriptions and can be accessed through the LearningExpress platform. For additional information, visit: Job & Career Accelerator.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies via the world-renowned EBSCOhost® research service, serving universities & colleges; K12 schools & public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies. Providing research, discovery, acquisition management & subscription services, and clinical decision support, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and technology to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website. Visit our blog at EBSCOpost or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE EBSCO Information Services