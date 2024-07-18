EC-Council Democratizes Hands-On Cybersecurity Training with 8 Cyber Essential Courses

These new entry-level courses, which feature capture the flag challenges and virtual labs, will play a key role in democratizing cybersecurity education. Individuals of all backgrounds will be empowered to upskill themselves on cybersecurity, which will help them break into the IT security industry, in turn helping address the growing cyber workforce skills gap.

TAMPA, Fla., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EC-Council, a cybersecurity certification, education, training, and services company, renowned for its prestigious Certified Ethical Hacker credential, unveiled eight cybersecurity 'Essentials' courses on July 17, 2024, priced at $299. These courses will help democratize technical cybersecurity skill development, by offering accessible and affordable training for everyone. Each program was carefully designed to create an immersive learning experience, ensuring that each trainee develops demonstrable, industry-level skills.

The launch of the Cyber Essentials Series comes at a time when the global cyber skills gap continues to widen, with forecasts predicting a worldwide shortfall of 3.5 million cybersecurity workers by 2025. In light of this, EC-Council's new program offers participants a comprehensive educational experience, integrating rigorous learning with practical development, through hands-on exercises in EC-Council's digital Cyber Range. Each program contains courseware, video materials, a final capstone project or 'Capture the Flag' challenges and an exam.

The Cyber Essentials Series aims to cater to cybersecurity enthusiasts seeking entry-level cybersecurity training across eight key domains, such as Ethical Hacking, Network Defense, Cloud Security, IoT Security, Threat Intelligence, Digital Forensics, DevSecOps, and Security Operations. These programs are tailored for individuals looking to establish a foundational understanding of cybersecurity and are equally beneficial for professionals in operational roles seeking to validate their basic cybersecurity expertise. This initiative also supports those exploring cybersecurity as a potential career path, including educators seeking to enhance their curriculum with cybersecurity insights.

The program suite will equip participants with the hands-on skills to address real-world cybersecurity challenges and help combat cyber threats. This makes the Cyber Essentials Series a critical tool for technology aspirants seeking entry-level initial cybersecurity training across any of the eight critical domains of ethical hacking, network defense, cloud security, IoT security, threat intelligence, digital forensics, DevSecOps, and security operations.

"EC-Council is leading the charge in democratizing cybersecurity education and building hands-on skills that matter. The launch of our Cyber Essentials Series embodies our commitment to setting standards, fostering empowerment, and promoting accessibility and inclusivity within the tech community. Our goal is to increase technical cybersecurity education, particularly for students and technology enthusiasts. We also want to give educators worldwide the tools to teach cybersecurity effectively — all while ensuring affordability and helping combat cyber threats," stated Jay Bavisi, Group President of EC-Council.

In today's world, cyber-attacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated and frequent. As a result, the demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals has never been more pressing. That's where the Cyber Essentials Series comes in — to help transform cybersecurity education and contribute to the creation of a safer digital landscape for all.

About EC-Council

EC-Council invented the Certified Ethical Hacker. Founded in 2001 in response to 9/11, EC-Council's mission is to provide the training and certifications apprentices and experienced cybersecurity professionals need to keep corporations, government agencies, and others who employ them safe from attack.

Best known for its Certified Ethical Hacker program, EC-Council today offers 200 different pieces of training, certificates, and degrees in everything from Computer Forensic Investigation and Security Analysis to Threat Intelligence and Information Security. An ISO/IEC 17024 Accredited Organization recognized under the U.S. Defense Department Directive 8140/8570 and many other authoritative cybersecurity bodies worldwide, EC-Council has certified over 350,000 professionals across the globe. EC-Council is the gold standard in cybersecurity education and certification, trusted by seven of the Fortune 10, half of the Fortune 100, and the intelligence communities of 150 nations.

A truly global organization with a driving belief in bringing diversity, equity, and inclusion to the modern cybersecurity workforce, EC-Council maintains 11 offices in the US, the UK, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia.

The company can be reached online at https://www.eccouncil.org/

