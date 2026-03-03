EC Electric Honored with AGC of America Construction Safety Excellence Award - 1st Place Specialty Contractor

PORTLAND, Ore., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EC Electric is proud to announce that it has been awarded 1st Place in the Specialty Contractor category of the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of America Construction Safety Excellence Awards (CSEA). This prestigious national recognition highlights EC Electric's industry-leading commitment to safety, innovation, and the well-being of its workforce.

The AGC CSEA program is considered one of the most rigorous safety award competitions in the construction industry. Companies are evaluated on their commitment to safety and occupational health management, risk control, worksite hazard identification, and overall company safety culture. EC Electric's first-place honor reflects its success in creating a proactive, employee-driven safety culture that exceeds industry standards.

"This award is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the dedication of every member of our team," said Amanda Davies, Corporate Safety Director at EC Electric.

By achieving this recognition, EC Electric reinforces its position as a national leader in electrical contracting and safety excellence, ensuring every employee goes home safe each day.

About EC Electric

EC Electric is one of the leading full-service electrical contractors in the Pacific Northwest, delivering comprehensive electrical, technology, and infrastructure solutions across diverse markets. With an uncompromising focus on safety, innovation, and quality, EC Electric provides the expertise and reliability needed to power communities and businesses across the region.

