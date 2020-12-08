EC Mergers & Acquisitions advised ARTeSYN on its Sale to Repligen

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EC Mergers & Acquisitions ("EC M&A") is pleased to confirm the sale of ARTeSYN BioSolutions ("ARTeSYN")

ARTeSYN is a manufacturer of innovative single-use solutions for the downstream bioprocessing industry. The Company is growing rapidly, led by the success of its single-use chromatography and filtration systems which are considered the gold standards in downstream bioprocessing due to their performance, automation and low hold-up volumes. ARTeSYN's suite of single-use solutions have been created with the goal of enabling abundance in medicine by allowing 10x greater efficiency in biologics manufacturing. Over the past decade, ARTeSYN has established downstream processing leadership with a suite of state of the art single-use systems for chromatography, filtration, continuous manufacturing and media/buffer prep workflows. In addition, the Company has integrated unique flow path assemblies to deliver highly differentiated, low hold-up volume systems that minimize product loss during processing. ARTeSYN's product portfolio also includes single-use valves with fully disposable valve liners, XO® skeletal supports and a hybrid small parts offering for de-bottlenecking traditional facilities. The Company is headquartered in Waterford, Ireland with additional locations in the United States and Estonia.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that increase efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. Repligen's mission is to inspire advances in bioprocessing for biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide.

Michael Gagne founder of ARTeSYN said, "We were thrilled with the opportunity to partner with EC M&A on this transaction. EC M&A patiently and professionally supported us in our evaluation of numerous different offers and opportunities, including potential capital raises, partnership with various growth equity funds, and tremendous offers from various strategic acquirers. In the end, with EC M&A's support and counsel, we moved forward with Repligen Corporation. We believe Repligen is the perfect partner to continue the development of ARTeSYN BioSolutions and pursue my goal of enabling abundance in medicine."

The transaction totals $200M, $130M of which will be paid in cash and $70M in Repligen common stock. ARTeSYN is projected to generate approximately $30M in pro forma revenue in 2020, representing 6x-7x 2020e revenue. The business is expected to contribute approximately $33M-36M of revenue in 2021E.

About EC Mergers & Acquisitions

EC M&A is a premier middle-market advisory firm, having advised on over 275 completed life sciences and industrial technologies transactions. Since 1992, we have developed strong relationships with many of the most innovative companies in biopharma technologies, life sciences, medical devices, industrial technologies, and digital solutions. Our focus is generating highly compelling valuations by virtue of our deep domain expertise and genuine global buyer access for middle market life sciences and industrial technology transactions. EC M&A offers global, seamless client coverage and senior-level attention across our offices in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Prague, Zurich, Milan, Beijing and Hong Kong. www.ec-ma.com

Contact

Richard Hale

+44 (0) 207 665 6869

[email protected]

SOURCE EC M&A

Related Links

https://ec-ma.com/

