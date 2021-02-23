EC Sourcing Group Celebrates 20-Year Milestone in Delivering Digital eSourcing and Procurement Solutions

Following the November announcement of its acquisition of BidMode, EC Sourcing Group closed 2020 with record year in terms of growth and ARR. Momentum has carried into their 20th anniversary year with leading procurement analyst firm, Spend Matters, recently wrapping up an extensive three-part series in January 2021 profiling EC Sourcing Group and the impact of its acquisition. From Spend Matters' Magnus Bergfors and Michael Lamoureux, "While we normally wouldn't do two complete PRO updates in a year, these announcements are quite substantial…Spend Matters' analysis of the EC Sourcing platform positions it as a solid contender to fill the sourcing needs of middle to large middle-market procurement organizations as well as a subset of Global 3000 organizations looking for technology to transform their end-to-end sourcing efforts…Moreover, EC Sourcing also happens to be one of the most mature in capability, with a set of clever features that only comes from the battle scars of decades of managing sourcing events."

EC Sourcing Group's co-founders, Ron Emma and Andy Caetta, created the company to solve challenges faced at the front lines managing global RFPs and procurement projects at Nabisco. When asked what has been the key to the continued growth through its 20-year run, Ron Emma states "We see today many of the same challenges in the market that we faced when we started. Companies are still looking to improve the spend visibility process, better automate sourcing, and to deliver more actionable insights back to their business partners in a timely manner. As procurement people, we enjoy sharing our experiences and passion for the art of procurement. We thrive in creating easy to use technology and when we look back and think about the last twenty years, we are incredibly grateful for those clients who have been with us for 10, 15 and in some cases even 20 years."

