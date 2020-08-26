ECA Introduces New Educational Material Support Service to Help with Hybrid and Distance Learning During COVID-19

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ECA Educational Services, a leader in the management and delivery of educational kits for teachers and school districts, has expanded its services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is now offering additional subject area educational kits, school essentials packs and printed student packets that can be shipped to district offices, schools or directly to students' homes.

"This a challenging and uncertain time for school districts, students and parents," said Dennis Harlan, founder and CEO of ECA. "Despite the disruption caused by the pandemic, students still deserve access to hands-on and engaging learning activities. We're here to make it easier to get the necessary materials into the hands of students, whether they're learning in the classroom or at home."

ECA's kit management and distribution services allow districts, schools and teachers to focus on providing high-quality instruction to their students, while ECA handles the prep, storage, shipment and replenishment of the kits and printed packets. The one-of-a-kind ECA system alleviates the burden of kit-based instruction, delivering ready-to-teach kits and packets that save teachers time and out-of-pocket expenses.

In addition to their existing science kit and live materials refurbishment services, ECA is now offering management and distribution of the following:

Distance Learning Kits : Available at all grade levels and subject areas including math, English language arts, social studies, art, music and physical education/health

: Available at all grade levels and subject areas including math, English language arts, social studies, art, music and physical education/health School Essentials Packs : Customizable packs provide students with the school supplies and materials they need for everyday lessons or specific activities

: Customizable packs provide students with the school supplies and materials they need for everyday lessons or specific activities Printed Student Packets: Designed to include all worksheets and handouts for a unit, marking period or semester

"Our kits and printed packets minimize how much teachers have to clean between classes and can also be sent home with students if there's a need to switch to virtual learning," said Harlan. "For districts and schools starting the year online, our kits alleviate the need for teachers and staff to assemble the materials students need to learn. We can print, prep, assemble and ship all materials directly to student homes."

To learn more about ECA's available services, visit https://www.eca.bz/.

CONTACT: Sawyer Lipari, [email protected], (313) 309-9551

SOURCE ECA Educational Services