ECA Partners Names Ken Kanara as CEO & President

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobel Investments, a Santa Monica-based private family office, has named Ken Kanara President and CEO of its portfolio company ECA Partners. Ken Kanara has more than 15 years of experience in consulting and executive search with a focus on serving private equity and private equity portfolio clients.

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, ECA Partners is an innovative tech-enabled executive search firm with more than 300 clients, the majority being private equity or investor-owned companies. ECA works with clients to place executives in full-time or interim roles, using a proprietary, evidence-based approach developed by Atta Tarki, ECA's founder and Managing Partner of Nobel Investments.

"Ken has been instrumental in growing the firm over the past five years. He helped to formalize and scale our sales team, and more importantly, build out various technology solutions, which will give our clients more effective ways to engage with candidates," said Atta Tarki. "In many ways, Ken has already been leading the firm in a CEO capacity, so we are excited to formalize it. Him formally stepping in as our CEO will help us put a stronger emphasis on our technology solutions."

Most recently, Kanara was in a President & Managing Director role at ECA, working directly with clients on project and full-time executive search roles. Prior to ECA, Kanara was at Booz & Company (now PwC - Strategy&), a global management consulting firm, where he held positions in both New York and Dubai, working with both private equity, and large corporate clients.

"This is certainly an exciting time to lead the firm. We've been developing a number of tech-enabled solutions so we can better serve our clients, and I'm looking forward to seeing the impact it has on their businesses and ours," said Kanara.

About Nobel Investments

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Nobel Investments invests in B2B services companies with a focus on recruiting and talent. Since its founding in 2020, Nobel has made four major investments: ECA Partners, TalentCompass, Bulletin, and SellingBee.

For more information, please visit www.nobelinv.com.

About ECA

ECA Partners is a boutique executive search firm, focused on strategy, operations, and finance talent serving private equity and private equity portfolio companies, for interim, project and full-time talent needs. The firm has been in operation for 10 years and has more than 300 clients.

For more information, please visit www.eca-partners.com.

Media Contact:

Nick Fraher

VP of Investments, Nobel Investments

SOURCE ECA Partners