ECAM Reports Rising Automotive Dealership Demand for Proactive Video Monitoring Amid Persistent Vehicle Theft Risk

DALLAS, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - ECAM, North America's largest video security provider, continues to see demand from automotive dealerships looking to strengthen protection for large outdoor lots, high-value inventory and customer vehicles as theft and other after-hours security risks continue to challenge traditional surveillance approaches.

While recent data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau shows U.S. vehicle thefts fell 23% in 2025, following a post-pandemic decline, the threat remains significant, with 659,880 vehicles still stolen nationwide last year. That's one vehicle every 48 seconds. For dealership operators, the downward trend is encouraging, but it also reinforces the need for continued vigilance and prevention-focused security strategies.

"Automotive dealerships face a distinct operational and financial security challenge," said Don Gorman, Director of Sales, ECAM. "High-value vehicles, parts and accessories are often distributed across expansive outdoor areas with multiple access points and limited overnight staffing. This increases exposure to vehicle break-ins, tire and parts theft, vandalism and trespassing."

"ECAM's live video monitoring approach has helped dealerships achieve earlier detection, live intervention and faster response. While theft trends are improving nationally, vehicle theft remains concentrated in large metropolitan areas and taking a proactive stance is the best defense," continued Gorman.

ECAM combines AI-driven detection with trained monitoring specialists to help secure front lots, overflow inventory areas, service lanes, entrances, exits, parking areas and other critical access points. For locations requiring more adaptable coverage, remote surveillance capabilities and mobile surveillance units can also help address blind spots and changing lot conditions.

When suspicious activity is detected, live audio intervention and real-time escalation can help deter incidents before they result in loss. For dealership operators, that means stronger protection for inventory and customer vehicles, better documentation for investigations and insurance claims and reduced liability for sales and service operations.

Recent ECAM interventions illustrate the effectiveness of its live surveillance and monitoring ecosystem:

At a Pennsylvania auto dealership, ECAM monitoring agents detected a late-night theft in progress, issued a live talkdown warning, dispatched police and helped officers recover three stolen tires and arrest the suspect.

At an Austin auto dealership, ECAM remote surveillance professionals spotted an intruder entering a restricted gated area and attempting to access a vehicle, activated audible warnings and relayed the situation to police, who responded quickly and took the suspect into custody.

At a Maryland auto dealership, ECAM operators remotely observed an intruder enter a vehicle on the lot. ECAM triggered onsite alarms and contacted law enforcement, leading to a quick arrest without further incident.

At a Delaware auto dealership, ECAM monitoring agents detected suspicious activity during an attempted vehicle break-in, intervened in real time and supported a law enforcement response that resulted in an arrest.

Together, these incidents highlight the value of earlier detection, live intervention and rapid coordination with police in helping dealerships reduce losses and prevent escalation.

As dealerships evaluate how best to protect expansive properties and high-value assets, live video monitoring and mobile security is becoming a more important part of the broader security strategy. By combining proactive detection with real-time response, ECAM helps dealerships take a preventive approach that supports safer operations, stronger customer confidence and greater business resilience.

About ECAM

ECAM is a North American leader in AI-driven live surveillance technology solutions, with the continent's largest footprint of monitored mobile and permanent surveillance units. With a vision of Every Camera Always Monitored, ECAM combines the world's most advanced AI-driven live video surveillance technology with human expertise to deliver real-time protection with unmatched precision and vigilance. From R&D to product development and platform innovation, ECAM fully owns and develops its entire operation and technology stack. The company develops proprietary technologies specifically designed to address the most common challenges in surveillance. This in-house approach ensures customers benefit from rapid innovation and cutting-edge solutions tailored to their most common challenges. Headquartered in Dallas, ECAM is a global champion business of GardaWorld, an entrepreneurial-driven corporation that builds global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technologies, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions. For more information visit ecam.com.

SOURCE ECAM