eCap Announces Finalists for "Catalyst" -- A Startup Showcase Advancing Real-World Innovation in Long-Term Care

18 early stage start-ups selected to demo their innovations for long-term care at eCapWest2025, with Randi Zuckerberg moderating the live showcase.

LAKEWOOD, N.J., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eCap, the leading community and event platform for skilled nursing facility (SNF) operators, healthcare executives, and investors, today announced the finalists for Catalyst , a high-impact startup showcase and innovation accelerator debuting at eCapWest2025 this fall in Phoenix, AZ.

Designed to move beyond white papers and pilot purgatory, Catalyst highlights early-stage companies solving the industry's most pressing operational, clinical, and workforce challenges. Finalists will gain unparalleled exposure and the opportunity to demo their innovation at eCapWest2025 before hundreds of operators, investors, and healthcare leaders.

Adding to the excitement, Randi Zuckerberg —entrepreneur, investor, bestselling author, and founder of Zuckerberg Media—will serve as the official facilitator and emcee for the live pitch series, guiding the audience through an interactive, founder-first showcase.

"Healthcare innovation is often trapped in white papers and pilot purgatory. Catalyst is about execution, outcomes, and momentum," said Kim Silberman, Executive Vice President at eCap. "We're giving the platform to founders who are building solutions that actually move the needle for real people—patients, providers, and operators alike."

2025 Catalyst Innovators

Exacare AI

Neuro-Rehab VR

Oler Health Inc.

Gravitrex

GuarDoc Health

Celery

Provider Partners Connect Care

Anthuria

Advanced Entry

MemoMate

Exponential

MedSet

HQ by CareWork

MoveMend

Ranger-SNF

Cruize

Innerstill

Vital Care

What Happens Next?

Finalists will participate in on-site programming at eCapWest2025, including a dedicated showcase, mentorship touchpoints, and a live pitch and demo series from November 3–5, 2025 at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, AZ. Select companies will be considered for post-event opportunities designed to accelerate adoption and impact.

Program Focus

Catalyst prioritizes solutions with measurable outcomes, market readiness, and clear relevance to long-term care. Areas of emphasis include (but are not limited to) care delivery, workforce enablement, AI-driven operations, safety and compliance, and patient/family experience. Visit www.ecapwest.com for details and to get tickets.

To speak with the Catalyst team, arrange interviews with featured startups, or request press credentials for eCapWest2025, contact Jennifer Bodnar, Chief Marketing Officer at [email protected].

About eCap

eCap is a trusted ecosystem for SNF operators, healthcare executives, investors, and innovators. Through curated events, digital communities, and strategic content, eCap accelerates connection and innovation in the healthcare industry. With Catalyst , eCap takes another step toward turning great ideas into real-world solutions.

