eCapital and 123Loadboard Establish Strategic Collaboration to Connect Transportation Clients with Freight Opportunities

MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eCapital Corp. ("eCapital"), a leading tech-enabled specialty finance provider for small and medium-sized businesses across North America and the United Kingdom, today announced that the eCapital Transportation Group has entered a strategic partnership with 123Loadboard. As one of North America's longest-running digital freight-matching platforms, 123Loadboard is known for helping carriers and brokers find loads and keep trucks moving.

This partnership brings two essential daily needs into one workflow: finding the right freight and having the working capital to haul it. By connecting freight discovery with flexible financing, eCapital Transportation and 123Loadboard aim to help carriers and brokers make faster, more confident decisions, protect cash flow, and keep operations steady from load selection through delivery.

As part of the collaboration, eCapital Transportation will embed select debtor data directly within the 123Loadboard platform, giving carriers added visibility into the credit profile of a potential client before they book a load. This added insight is designed to help reduce surprises, support smarter load selection, and ultimately keep trucks moving with greater confidence.

"This partnership is designed around how transportation businesses actually operate: fast decisions, tight margins, and no room for uncertainty," said Melissa Forman-Barenblit, President and Head of Transportation at eCapital. "123Loadboard has earned its reputation by building an easy-to-use platform that helps carriers and brokers move efficiently. By bringing more visibility and smarter financing options into that workflow, we're helping clients stay fully loaded, safeguard their liquidity, and run stronger operations."

Founded in 2004, 123Loadboard supports owner-operators, carriers, and brokers across North America. The platform serves more than 325,000 users, supports over 58 million loads moved annually, and has been downloaded more than 650,000 times through its mobile application.

"We were very intentional about selecting eCapital as our financing partner," said Sanjee Vethanayagam, President of 123Loadboard. "Their broad reach, strong reputation, and deep experience in transportation made them a clear fit. Just as important, eCapital brings a modern, technology-driven approach and the scale to support carriers and brokers across North America. Together, we're making it easier for them to book with confidence and keep their businesses moving."

By bringing together freight opportunities, actionable data, and working capital, eCapital Transportation and 123Loadboard are reinforcing a more connected and informed experience for transportation businesses.

About eCapital Corp

eCapital is committed to accelerating access to capital for companies in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. By leveraging a team of over 800 experts and proprietary, industry-leading technology, eCapital is creating the future of business funding. With a full suite of products such as healthcare receivables financing, asset-based lending, payroll funding, supply chain financing, and accounts receivable financing, eCapital ensures that businesses have the funds they need to do more. Through its Healthcare, ABL, Staffing, Consumer Goods, Factoring, and Transportation divisions, eCapital delivers customized funding solutions to more than 80 industries. To learn more about eCapital, visit eCapital.com.

About 123Loadboard

123Loadboard is one of North America's most established freight-matching and load board platforms, helping carriers, owner-operators, brokers, and shippers move freight with confidence. Built for efficiency and transparency, 123Loadboard provides tools for load searching, lane rate analytics, credit insights, and digital workflow management - all designed to support smarter decisions and keep trucks moving. Serving a community of more than 325,000 transportation professionals, 123Loadboard powers millions of load connections each year through its web and mobile platforms.

