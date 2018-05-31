eCapital Celebrates 25th Anniversary

"After two and a half decades, the core concept of getting people the cash they need to successfully manage and grow their business remains as important as ever," said Richard Piontek, eCapital Chairman. "We are thrilled that over the past 25 years we have supported our incredible customers who are so critical to the health of the U.S. truckload transportation market."

While eCapital has continuously and reliably provided custom financial solutions to its clients, in recent years it has broadened its scope to focus on technology and service innovations that address the digital transformation occurring in the transportation industry. With these technologies and the goal of improving services for its clients and allowing them to operate more efficiently, eCapital is reinventing how carriers are paid and how payments are managed.

Looking to the future, Rich said: "As document and image exchange quickly becomes data exchange across the supply chain, we continue to invest in leading edge technologies that help us make the funding process faster, easier, and more secure for our clients." In 2017, eCapital joined other industry leaders as a member of the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA) which is focused on the development of standards required to unlock the potential of this emerging technology for the benefit of our industry. Although the focus is shifting to digital, it does not improve the lengthy shipper payment terms, nor does it remove the overwhelming and fundamental need to get paid quickly. Rich continued: "In the end, it's all about having the financial freedom to do more. That's what we're giving the Transportation industry, more."

About eCapital

eCapital powers payment acceleration for the transportation industry. By enthusiastically applying more than twenty-five years of financial, technology and transportation payment services expertise, the company is redefining how the industry gets paid. eCapital provides freight and logistics businesses with the financial freedom they need to grow by replacing pen and paper with digital speed and simplicity, enabling fast and secure information and funds flow across the supply chain. The company is mission driven to make the transportation payment process easier, faster and more hassle-free for everyone involved. Headquartered in Las Vegas, eCapital has provided over $5 billion in funding to more than 9,500 customers. For more information about eCapital and its payment acceleration platform, contact info@ecapital.com, call 800-705-1500 or visit eCapital.com.

