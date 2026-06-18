eCapital CEO Marius Silvasan Wins EY US Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Florida Award

MIAMI, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eCapital Corp. ("eCapital"), an AI-powered fintech company building the next generation of specialty finance, today announced that CEO Marius Silvasan has been named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® US 2026 Florida Award winner. Silvasan was selected from a competitive field of nearly 35 program participants representing 592 finalists across 17 regions nationwide.

Now in its 41st year, Entrepreneur Of The Year® celebrates entrepreneurs who are transforming industries, creating economic impact, and building high-growth companies through resilience and long-term value creation. This distinction places Silvasan among a notable community of honorees that includes entrepreneurs and leaders from organizations such as LinkedIn, Starbucks, Crumbl, Noom, Poppi, and Sleep Number.

"I've always believed that businesses need to keep evolving to meet the changing needs of their customers and the markets they serve," said Silvasan. "This recognition reflects the work of an exceptional team that has consistently challenged traditional models and remained focused on delivering better outcomes for our clients. We've built a strong foundation, continue to invest in technology and talent, and see significant opportunity ahead."

Under Silvasan's leadership, eCapital has evolved into a leading fintech platform serving organizations across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Since its founding, the company has delivered more than $144 billion in funding while leveraging proprietary digital infrastructure and specialized expertise to expand access to capital and help businesses navigate an increasingly complex marketplace.

Silvasan received the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Florida Award at a June 12 celebration honoring this year's regional winners. As a Florida award winner, he advances to national consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 National Awards, which will be presented in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, EY's premier gathering of high-growth entrepreneurs, executives, and investors.

About eCapital

eCapital Corp. is an AI-powered fintech company transforming how businesses access and manage working capital. The company serves businesses across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom through a broad range of financing solutions, including asset-based lending, receivables finance, payroll funding, supply chain finance, and other customized financing products.

Through its proprietary platform, eCapital combines data, decisioning, funding, and servicing to deliver faster, more flexible financing solutions across the business lifecycle. Since its inception, eCapital has funded more than 44,000 clients and delivered over $144 billion in capital across 80+ industries. eCapital is building the next generation of specialty finance, one that is more intelligent, connected, and responsive to the needs of modern business. To learn more, visit ecapital.com.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh Risk, SAP and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. In Florida, sponsors also include regional Gold sponsor, Selective Insight and regional Silver sponsor, ADP.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries and territories globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where national finalists and award winners are announced. The national overall winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

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SOURCE eCapital