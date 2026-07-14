eCapital Names Rosario Ingargiola as Chief Digital Assets Officer

The appointment reinforces the company's long-term investment in technology and innovation

MIAMI, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eCapital Corp. ("eCapital"), an AI-powered fintech company building the next generation of specialty finance, today announced the appointment of Rosario Ingargiola as Chief Digital Assets Officer, a newly created executive leadership role designed to advance the company's technology platform, accelerate innovation and redefine how businesses access and manage working capital.

"Specialty finance is entering a period of profound transformation, and technology will define the companies that lead the next decade," said Marius Silvasan, CEO of eCapital. "At eCapital, technology isn't supporting our strategy; it is our strategy. We're combining deep industry expertise with intelligent platforms to redefine what's possible for our clients. Rosario's entrepreneurial mindset, technical depth, and ability to execute at scale make him an exceptional addition to our leadership team."

As Chief Digital Assets Officer, Ingargiola will report directly to Silvasan and lead eCapital's efforts to advance the infrastructure that supports the company's next phase of growth. Working across the business, he will focus on modernizing how eCapital originates, manages and distributes assets, with an emphasis on improving efficiency, transparency, scalability and long-term enterprise value.

A serial technology entrepreneur and fintech founder, Ingargiola has dedicated his career to developing institutional technology platforms across capital markets and digital assets. He has created patented financial market infrastructure and led enterprise transformation across product strategy, engineering, and regulated financial markets. Most recently, he served as Chief Product and Technology Officer at Derisked Digital Group following the acquisition of Bosonic, the institutional digital asset infrastructure company he founded, and Bosonic Securities LLC, its FINRA-registered broker-dealer and SEC-registered Alternative Trading System (ATS). Earlier in his career, he founded an institutional foreign exchange trading platform acquired by a global investment bank and co-founded an AI-powered algorithmic trading platform.

"Having spent much of my career building companies from the ground up, I recognize organizations with the vision and conviction to reshape an industry," said Ingargiola. "That's what drew me to eCapital. The company has an exceptional foundation, a world-class leadership team, and a clear strategy for the future. I look forward to helping realize that vision by scaling our technology capabilities and creating long-term value for our clients and partners."

The appointment reflects eCapital's disciplined approach to building the leadership, technology, and capabilities required to lead the next era of specialty finance.

About eCapital

eCapital Corp. is an AI-powered fintech company transforming how businesses access and manage working capital. The company serves businesses across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom through a broad range of financing solutions, including asset-based lending, receivables finance, payroll funding, supply chain finance, and other customized financing products.

Through its proprietary platform, eCapital combines data, decisioning, funding, and servicing to deliver faster, more flexible financing solutions across the business lifecycle. Since its inception, eCapital has funded more than 44,000 clients and delivered over $144 billion in capital across 80+ industries. eCapital is building the next generation of specialty finance, one that is more intelligent, connected, and responsive to the needs of modern business. To learn more, visit ecapital.com.

SOURCE eCapital