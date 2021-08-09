eCapital Corp. Announces Collaboration with Visa® Delivering Commercial Credit Products to Freight Clientele

MIAMI, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eCapital Corp. ("eCapital" or "the Company"), a leading capital solutions provider for small and medium-sized businesses in North America and the UK, today announced the launch of a new commercial credit card program with Visa, the world leader in digital payments. The eCapital platform provides clients with direct connections to the funds in their eCapital accounts and robust reporting to manage all Visa transactions. Through this collaboration, the Company can offer clients new options for receiving funds through a commercial credit card and accessing a revolving line of credit to bridge the gap in day-to-day business cash flow.

The eCapital technology team developed the platform with Visa to launch this latest innovation, helping the Company continue its mission to provide the highest level of customer support. eCapital's freight clients will be the first to benefit from this new technology. The platform works directly with eCapital's existing mobile app and client portal to provide freight factoring clients with direct control of their funds. Within the Company's client portal, business owners can set spending limits for drivers, limit the frequency of charges, and control the type of merchants and vendors where the eCapital Visa Commercial Credit Card can be used.

Marius Silvasan, CEO of eCapital, commented on the news, "The new eCapital Visa Commercial Credit Card program and platform represents a paradigm shift in how capital is delivered to the industry. Our technological development team leveraged their expertise and worked closely with Visa to create an innovative and unique product offering which we believe will have a significant impact for small and medium-sized businesses. This collaboration signifies another milestone for eCapital as we execute on our strategic plan and create additional products to further increase the breadth and depth of our treasury services."

The collaboration with Visa also includes Visa Direct[1], Visa's real-time push payments platform, that will allow eCapital to disburse approved funds in real time. The industry standard for factoring is currently limited to funding clients using ACH, wire transfers and other methods that are generally reliant on East Coast banking hours, which have specific cutoff times for same-day processing. These operating hours can be restrictive for businesses whose operations can require reliable cash flow day and night.

The eCapital Visa Commercial Credit Card will be phased into all existing freight clients over the course of the next several months, while new clients will be offered the program upon signing up with eCapital. The Company plans to roll out this offering to its other divisions after the full integration of its freight factoring clients.

Ken Judd, CEO of eCapital Freight Factoring Inc., concluded, "Speed of financing is the reason our clients rely on us and by leveraging Visa technology they can now get their funds in real-time and no longer rush to get invoices in before the bank cutoff times."

About eCapital Corp.

eCapital Corp. is committed to supporting small and middle-market companies in the United States, Canada, and the UK by accelerating their access to capital through capital solutions like invoice factoring, factoring lines of credit, and asset-based lending. Through its Commercial Finance and Freight Factoring divisions and its portfolio companies Advantedge Commercial Finance Ltd. and Gerber Finance, Inc., eCapital offers alternative finance solutions to a broad set of industries. Based in Miami, Florida, eCapital is an innovative leader in providing flexible, customized funding to businesses. For more information about eCapital, visit eCapital.com.

Media Contact

Jay Morakis

M Group Strategic Communications (for eCapital)

+1 646 859 5951

[email protected]

[1] Actual fund availability depends on receiving financial institution and region.

SOURCE eCapital Corp.