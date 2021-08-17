eCard Systems Announces Partnership with Paytronix as Gift Card Provider

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eCard Systems, a Nashville-based national supplier of complete gift card, loyalty and prepaid card products to the retail, restaurant and service industries, announced a new partnership with Paytronix Systems, the most advanced digital guest experience platform for restaurants and convenience stores.

Paytronix conducted a lengthy vetting process, calling for proposals from across the industry to find a card partner for order management, production, and support services to best fit its customers' needs as well as stringent security and quality requirements.

"We are honored to have been selected as a result of this process and look forward to continuing our partnership with Paytronix and increasing the ways in which we serve them," said eCard Systems CEO Benjamin Berg.

According to Berg, eCard has grown amidst pandemic-related changes in the marketplace and continues to innovate and meet new demands as the retail models adapt to new models for doing business and increased needs for service.

"Our merchants and partners consistently tell us they want their gift card experience from ordering to customer support to be easier than it has been in the past. This need has only accelerated during the pandemic and on through initial recovery," said eCard CEO Benjamin Berg. "As the marketplace gains momentum, we continue investing in technology, ecommerce solutions and customer service to elevate the gift card industry and the experience of our customers. As part of that journey, we're honored to partner with a marquis company like Paytronix and serve its customers with easy gift card ordering."

"eCard Systems clearly rose above its competition in the RFP process. They brought a new process to the table that is making it easier for our customers to place and manage the manufacturing and shipping of physical cards," said Michelle Tempesta, head of marketing for Paytronix Systems, Inc. "eCard Systems offers competitive pricing, easy ordering through its online portal, and quicker turn times for production. It's a win-win for Paytronix and for our customers."

Paytronix Systems

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 500 brands across 30,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 285 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix generates Big Data consumer insights that motivate increased visits and spend. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com .

eCard Systems

eCard is a premium gift card manufacturer and service provider for more than 100,000 merchants in the restaurant, retail, and hospitality industries in the U.S. and Canada. The company provides a comprehensive approach to gift card programs and processing with digital gift cards, easy online ordering, U.S.-based manufacturing featuring high quality cards at a good value, all backed by onsite live customer support and innovative merchandising to help merchants extend their brands. The company's proprietary online ordering system features the ability to build and view generic cards online before ordering, upload artwork for custom-designed cards and access to follow-up reporting, including card balances, as cards are sold and used.

