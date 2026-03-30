ECARX Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

LONDON, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) ("ECARX" or the "Company"), a global mobility technology provider, today announced that its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, March 30, 2026.

The filing provides a comprehensive overview of ECARX's financial performance, operational progress, and strategic priorities as the Company continues to scale its technology platforms and deepen partnerships with leading global OEMs.

Ziyu Shen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ECARX said:

"We have made meaningful progress over the past year in strengthening our technology platform and advancing our strategic partnerships. Whilst we operate in a dynamic market environment, our focus remains unchanged: driving disciplined execution, improving operational efficiency, and positioning ECARX for long-term and sustainable growth. We believe that the underlying fundamentals of the business continue to strengthen, and we are confident in the opportunities ahead."

The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at www.ir.ecarxgroup.com. The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to its Investor Relations team at [email protected].

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next–generation smart vehicles, from the system–on–a–chip (SoC) to central computing platforms and software. As automakers develop new vehicle architectures, ECARX is developing full–stack solutions to enhance the user experience while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,400 employees based in 13 major locations in UK, USA, Brazil, Singapore, Malaysia, Sweden, China and Germany. To date, ECARX products ands services can be found in approximately 11 million vehicles worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's beliefs and expectations as well as on assumptions made by and data currently available to management, appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding, amongst other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which we operate. The use of words "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "predicts", "believes", "should", "potential", "may", "preliminary", "forecast", "objective", "plan", or "target", and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, and the markets in which we operate.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, see ECARX's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ECARX undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE ECARX Holdings Inc.