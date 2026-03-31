ECARX Hosts 2026 Global Partner Conference, Accelerating Innovation-Led Global Expansion

LONDON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ECX) ("ECARX" or the "Company"), a global mobility tech provider, recently hosted its 2026 Global Partner Conference. The event brought together over 220 strategic automotive, technology, and supply chain ecosystem partners from across the globe to align on a shared vision for collaborative innovation to drive the next phase of software-defined mobility.

During the keynote address, Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX, affirmed that the Company has reached a critical strategic inflection point and is now executing the next phase of its evolution, which will focus on global expansion and investing in its R&D roadmap and the development of next-generation computing platforms and intelligent driving solutions.

Mr. Shen stated, "Automotive companies in China, Europe, and the Americas are increasingly seeking high-performance intelligent solutions supported by a resilient supply chain ecosystem to navigate the transition from feature-centric to intelligence-centric vehicle experiences. Leveraging our extensive ecosystem of partners, we are uniquely positioned to collaboratively innovate and capitalize on the enormous opportunities this will create. Together, we can push the boundaries of automotive intelligence globally."

"We are rapidly transforming into a truly global technology provider, with clear targets to meaningfully increase our international revenue share by the end of the decade," added Mr. Shen. "By leveraging our cutting-edge, cost-effective solutions, we are unlocking growth opportunities from existing and new partnerships that demonstrate the replicability and scalability of our solutions across diversified platforms and geographies."

ECARX's diverse portfolio of solutions continues to drive strong sales growth for best-selling partner vehicle models, allowing it to deepen the penetration rate of its solutions across their vehicle lineups. Underpinning this expansion is ECARX's powerful vertical integration, which spans across the entire value chain from hardware, such as chips and computing platforms, to software, including operating systems and AI services.

At the conference, ECARX showcased the robust performance of the flagship solutions gaining strong traction globally and how they address the evolving needs of leading automakers worldwide.

ECARX Antora® series computing platforms : As a cornerstone of ECARX's hardware innovation, this platform was designed from the ground up to meet automotive safety requirements around the world and has already achieved large-scale mass production with over 1.1 million units delivered to date. The platform provides automakers with the flexibility to scale cost-effective, turnkey solutions across diverse vehicle segments, from entry-level models to premium intelligent cockpits.

: As a cornerstone of ECARX's hardware innovation, this platform was designed from the ground up to meet automotive safety requirements around the world and has already achieved large-scale mass production with over 1.1 million units delivered to date. The platform provides automakers with the flexibility to scale cost-effective, turnkey solutions across diverse vehicle segments, from entry-level models to premium intelligent cockpits. Cloudpeak® cross-domain software stack: A unified, cross-domain software foundation that delivers a seamlessly localized, multi-device intelligent cockpit experience. It offers native smartphone integration (Android Auto, Apple CarPlay) and drastically streamlines ecosystem connectivity, notably reducing development and certification times for Google Automotive Services by up to 50%.

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next–generation smart vehicles, from the system–on–a–chip (SoC) to central computing platforms and software. As automakers develop new vehicle architectures, ECARX is developing full–stack solutions to enhance the user experience while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,400 employees based in 13 major locations in UK, USA, Brazil, Singapore, Malaysia, Sweden, China and Germany. To date, ECARX products and services can be found in approximately 11 million vehicles worldwide.

SOURCE ECARX Holdings Inc.