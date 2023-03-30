ECB Raises Over $105,000 for Children's Specialized Hospital!

LONG BRANCH, N.J., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday March 24th, 2023, Eat Clean Bro hosted their second annual gala where they gathered 220 guests including celebrity attendees such as Michael & Lauren Sorrentino, Jackie & Todd Frazier, Danielle and Nate Cabral and more, to support Children's Specialized Hospital by raising money to help local kids living with complex medical conditions and special healthcare needs. Their hope was to raise awareness and make a life-long impact by ensuring that all kids in New Jersey have access to specialized pediatric care when they need it. This year, Eat Clean Bro raised over $105,000 and donations are continuing to come in!

"Eat Clean Bro takes pride in giving back and we love working with organizations that strive to make a difference. We are so grateful for the opportunity to give back whenever we can, and it's always a pleasure to partner up with Children's Specialized Hospital to help thousands of local children." - Jamie Giovinazzo, President and Founder of Eat Clean Bro.

Serving 24 States, with kitchens in NJ and GA, Eat Clean Bro is a convenient service that is designed to bring chef-prepared meals right to your front door. They address the concerns of potential long­ term health problems by removing processed food, chemicals, and preservatives from your diet and preparing your meals FRESH with all natural ingredients. Whether you are looking to lose weight, live a clean and healthy life, or build lean muscle mass through a natural diet, their service has a line of meals to fit any lifestyle.

Children's Specialized Hospital, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, is the nation's leading provider of inpatient and outpatient care for children from birth to 21 years of age facing special health challenges – from chronic illnesses and complex physical disabilities like brain and spinal cord injuries, to a full scope of developmental, behavioral, and mental health concerns. Located in 15 different New Jersey locations, their pediatric specialists partner with families to make our many innovative therapies and medical treatments more personalized and effective so each child can reach their full potential.

