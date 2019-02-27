DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An action has been filed against AshBritt, Inc. and Tetra Tech alleging over excavation of properties which were subject to cleanup under the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) contracts after the 2017 wildfires in Sonoma County. Critical to note, of the three plaintiffs named in the action, AshBritt only performed work on 1 property and denies the claims made . ECC Constructors performed the work on the properties of the other two named plaintiffs.

This suit is parallel to an earlier, currently active lawsuit in federal court brought by the same law firm and making the same allegations against ECC Constructors, Inc. and Tetra Tech for the cleanup work in Napa County. AshBritt has already been dismissed from that suit.

All of AshBritt's operations, including the extent of excavation on individual properties, was closely supervised by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and was in strict compliance with the specifications provided by that Agency.

"AshBritt is proud to have been a USACE contractor on the project and stands by our work on the project and that of our over 30 local and California contractors that performed debris removal on properties. The amount of debris removed from properties followed all contract requirements," says AshBritt Chief of Staff, Gerardo Castillo.

AshBritt, ECC Constructors, and Ceres Environmental performed work under the federal contracts in 2017-2018. Tetra Tech worked for each contractor. ECC Constructors and Ceres Environmental are currently two of the three contractors performing clean-up in Paradise under the CalOES / CalRecycle state clean-up program, alongside Tetra Tech and SPSG.

SOURCE AshBritt, Inc.