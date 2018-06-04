ECC Executes the Final Stages of the Northern California Disaster Recovery Project Following the 2017 Wildfires

BURLINGAME, Calif., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ECC is in the final stages of completing debris removal activities following the 2017 Northern California Wildfires. To date, ECC has cleared 2,446 properties and removed 700,000 tons of ash, debris, concrete, and metal from Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, and Lake counties under contracts with the US Army Corps of Engineers and the California Office of Emergency Services.
"As a Northern California based company, the wildfires and the recovery efforts impacted us personally. Many of our friends and family were affected by the fires," stated ECC Chairman of the Board, Paul Sabharwal. "We were very fortunate to have a talented team of local contractors from the impacted communities whom fully committed their hearts and minds to the needs of each resident which made the whole project feel extra special."
All of the debris removal companies were California-based firms. Two of those firms, which were based in Sonoma County, performed a majority of the debris removal work. At its peak, ECC simultaneously managed 211 crews working with 1,100 trucks on residential streets. Throughout the project, ECC installed 35 community air monitoring stations, and took more than 2,500 personal and work site samples to ensure safety precautions were effective at keeping communities safe during clearance.
About ECC: Established in 1985, ECC is an employee-owned company that provides a complete range of services to support its clients' missions, including disaster recovery, design-build, construction, environmental remediation, sustainable energy solutions, munitions response, and international development. ECC serves the U.S. Departments of Defense, Energy, and State, as well as the U.S. Agency for International Development, and other international agencies. For more information, please visit www.ecc.net.
