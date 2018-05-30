ECC Receives the ISO 9001:2015 Certification

ISO 9001 is a reliable, tested, and internationally recognized management system consensus standard. ECC goes through rigorous, regular auditing across the organization to ensure that its work processes are reliable and effective; and that those employees implementing them understand their purpose, procedures, and importance, utilize them to their capacity, and focus on continuous improvement.

"ECC understands that in order to provide the highest level of performance excellence to our clients, our employees need not only the most advanced quality management processes, but also need to be well versed and trained in how to use them to our client's best advantage and satisfaction," stated ECC Chairman of the Board, Paul Sabharwal. "The ISO certification process helps us validate those goals and ensure our work processes are continually effective."

ECC has held a certification with ISO since 2012, previously holding the ISO 9001:2008 certification before being granted the ISO 9001:2015 certification earlier this year.

About ECC: Established in 1985, ECC is an employee-owned company that provides a complete range of services to support its clients' missions, including disaster recovery, design-build, construction, environmental remediation, sustainable energy solutions, munitions response, and international development. ECC serves the U.S. Departments of Defense, Energy, and State, as well as the U.S. Agency for International Development, and other international agencies. For more information, please visit www.ecc.net.

