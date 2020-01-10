ECC Welcomes New CFO Bradley Graham, MBA, CPA, CGMA

BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ECC is excited to announce that Bradley Graham, MBA, CPA, CGMA, has joined our company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As CFO, Mr. Graham will be leading ECC's financial strategy, planning, and operations in alignment with company mission and vision, including financial analysis and risks, operations optimization, strengthened revenue growth, reporting, and organizational leadership and development, among other duties.

"ECC looks forward to welcoming Brad into the ECC family, and integrating his talents, expertise, and experience into our mission," expressed ECC President & CEO, Manjiv S. Vohra, PE, DBIA. "As we celebrate our 35th anniversary and look to the vision of the next 35 years, Brad will play a pivotal role in our financial future and sustainability."

Mr. Graham holds bachelor's and master's degrees in Accounting and Information Systems, as well as an MBA, and is a Certified Public Accountant. He held positions in the construction industry as Vice President of Controller and Vice President of Financial Operations at DynCorp International; and as Vice President of Operational Finance and Corporate Controller at Granite Construction. He also served as an Auditor at Deloitte & Touche and Arthur Anderson.

About ECC: Established in 1985, ECC is an employee-owned company that provides a complete range of services to support its clients' missions, including disaster response, design-build, construction, environmental remediation, sustainable energy solutions, munitions response, and international development. ECC serves the U.S. Departments of Defense, Energy, and State, as well as the U.S. Agency for International Development, and other international, Federal, State, and local agencies. For more information, please visit www.ecc.net.

Contact: Manjiv S. Vohra, PE, DBIA

Tel: (650) 347-1555

Fax: (650) 347-8789

E-mail: MVohra@ecc.net

SOURCE ECC

