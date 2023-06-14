Eccentex Announces HyperAutomation Cloud at Genesys Xperience 2023

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eccentex, an industry leading Low-code development platform and Process Automation software company, announcing the availability of Eccentex HyperAutomation Cloud at Genesys Xperience 23 event in Denver, Co.

Xperience 2023 is the customer experience event of the year. At Xperience, organizations will learn how Genesys is setting a new standard for using technology to bring human understanding to customer experience — delighting customers and empowering agents through experience orchestration.

Genesys

Eccentex Corporation is a Gold Sponsor for Xperience23 and introducing its new HyperAutomation Cloud offer that creates a new category in the Process Automation market.

"Our new HyperAutomation Cloud offer now bundles all capabilities of Eccentex's native Low-code / No-code technology platform fully integrated with all Genesys products to provide all-in-one business automation capabilities to our valued customers that includes more than 20 new AI features and advanced process automation capabilities. With the help of Eccentex HyperAutomation Cloud, businesses can automate end-to-end customer journeys by dynamically managing cases, orchestrating tasks, automating business processes and workflows and resolve customer service requests quickly and easily."– said Alex Stein CEO of Eccentex

The Xperience 23 event will show organizations how to delight customers, engage employees and differentiate their brand through personalized empathetic experiences, seamlessly delivered through continuous innovation on the Genesys Cloud CX™ platform.

Eccentex is a long-term AppFoundry partner of Genesys, and its HyperAutomation Cloud solution is tightly integrated with Genesys Cloud CX™ to enable Operational CRM, Dynamic Case Management and Advanced Process Automation capabilities. These add-on features to Genesys CCaaS jointly enable a true Customer360 view across all interactions inside the Genesys Omnichannel Desktop.

The world's largest, most respected, and valuable businesses are using Genesys and its partners to solve the biggest problems in customer and employee experience.

Eccentex is proud to offer ServiceJourney – as a fully configurable Premium App that is specially designed for Genesys Cloud CX™ users. This offer enables Genesys customers with advanced customer service automation features, such as Dynamic Case Management, Email and Process Automation, AI, Smart Knowledge Worker Assistance and more. ServiceJourney is a pre-packaged set of business applications that seamlessly integrated with Genesys Omnichannel Workspace.

Genesys provides a thriving global partner ecosystem that enables collaboration and co-innovation and embraces values and simplicity to deliver best-in-class products and services to its customers. Genesys and its partners are driving accelerated digital transformation for businesses across all sizes, industries and geographies.

Eccentex offering seamless and pre-packaged integration with Genesys Cloud CX™ across all HyperAutomation Cloud offer components including the recently announced Eccentex AI Services bundle.

Download Eccentex HyperAutomation Cloud offer brochure to learn more.

About Eccentex

Eccentex delivers cloud-based Business Automation capabilities to customer in all size across all industries for customer service modernization, journey orchestration and back-office automation. Eccentex's flexible and unified HyperAutomation Cloud platform empowers businesses to rapidly deploy, easily extend and effortlessly change business applications to meet their strategic goals and the ever-changing customer needs. Throughout its history, Eccentex has delivered award-winning capabilities in Dynamic Case Management and Business Process Automation that leveraging the power of Eccentex.ai in order to help the world's leading brands and government entities to achieve breakthrough results in short term. With Eccentex businesses can achieve their transformation goals without sacrificing human centricity. Customers will enjoy the new automated process and self-service experiences while brand employees will be better motivated and freed up from boring, repetitive tasks.

For further information visit www.eccentex.com

