Eccentex Joins OpenText Solution Extension Partner Program - Releases Initial Products for Asset-Intensive Industries

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eccentex today announced that it has joined the OpenText™ Solution Extension (SolEx) Partner Program as a Gold Level Partner.

This partnership will deliver two tightly integrated products from Eccentex and OpenText for asset-intensive industries: Technical Service Management and Linear Asset Change Management. These solutions allow asset-intensive organizations to track and manage requests and project tasks — directly addressing the challenges that Utility, Oil and Gas, Telco, Transportation, and other industries experience when making changes to assets. Without having to adjust the underlying core applications, the solutions present a single user interface that manages the required data, documents, and transaction-level updates across disparate systems.

These solutions are integrated with OpenText™ Extended ECM. Eccentex provides an OpenText plugin that manages the search, retrieval, and deposit of documents into these systems and applications. In addition, specialized integrations can be performed in situations where the environment is non-standard.

Alex Stein, CEO of Eccentex, said, "In as little as 90 days, we deliver joint customers a working solution as the first step to a revolutionary way to track requests for work on and changes to assets. The subsequent 90-day cycles augment and enrich the process, resulting in significant improvements to the efficiency and accuracy of these complex processes — and real savings to the bottom line."

Eccentex customer FairWay Resolution is using Eccentex for making sure process-centric work is completed on time and by the right people. "We wanted a secure case management system that would match our business aspirations. The platform enables us to effectively deliver our services today and meets our future needs because it's fully flexible and scalable." Rhys West, CEO, FairWay Resolution.

The partnership is focused on three key objectives:

Fostering innovation across asset-intensive industries to create new products that deliver process efficiencies and significant cost-reduction opportunities.

Bringing agile development capabilities to envision, design and deliver solutions tailored to the needs of asset-intensive industries and proven in real-world situations.

Leveraging the broad and successful OpenText sales channels to allow customers to take advantage of exceptional new capabilities.

"We are excited to have Eccentex in the OpenText SolEx Partner Program," said Muhi Majzoub, EVP and Chief Product Officer at OpenText. "Through the AppBase Platform, Eccentex is able to provide significant productivity improvements for customers."

As an OpenText Gold partner, Eccentex has demonstrated the desire and ability to actively sell or co-sell their solutions with OpenText. Eccentex will focus on asset-intensive industries in this initial stage.

About Eccentex

Eccentex delivers software for process management, technical service request management, customer service, customer journey automation and back-office automation. Eccentex's flexible, unified AppBase Platform empowers people to rapidly deploy, easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs.

Eccentex has delivered award-winning capabilities in case management and business process automation powered to help the world's leading brands and governments achieve breakthrough results.

Eccentex is a trademark of Eccentex Corporation.

All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

For more information, please contact:

Maksim Gill

[email protected]

1(866)432-2368

SOURCE Eccentex