Eccentric Bagel Celebrates One-Year Anniversary Bringing Iconic New York Bagels to Shelter Island

SHELTER ISLAND, N.Y., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The most eccentric and funky bagel shop in The Hamptons is turning one and you're invited to celebrate with them!

Eccentric Bagel

Eccentric Bagel, the ultimate destination for authentic New York-style bagels and retro pop decor, is marking its first anniversary on Shelter Island on April 8, 2023. From Shelter Island locals to tourists to the Hamptons, everyone has been bitten by the Eccentric Bagel bug, and we're not surprised - who wouldn't love a bite of their delicious bagels while grooving to original MTV and commercials from the 80s playing on their vintage TV.

Led by the quirky and charismatic bagel man himself, Darryn Weinstein, their friendly staff has created a cool and fun environment that customers can't resist returning to. "We set out to bring the iconic New York bagel experience to this community, and the response has been amazing," says Darryn Weinstein, Chief Bagel Officer of Eccentric Bagel. "We are grateful for the support we have received, and excited to continue serving our customers with the same passion and dedication that we started with."

From the classic flavors like plain, sesame, and everything to specialty bagels like garlic parmesan, smoked bacon, and honey and heat. Eccentric Bagel offers a wide variety of bagels that will satisfy your taste buds. But wait, there's more! They also serve a selection of house-made spreads & salads as well as unique sandwiches, and gourmet coffee. This past fall they debuted a selection of "we make you bake" pot pies, chili and mouthwatering soups.

To thank their loyal customers, they are offering a special promotion throughout the month of April. Spend over $100 and get an Eccentric Bagel zip-up hoodie - perfect for showing off your love for The Eccentric Bagel and all things fun!

Don't miss out on the celebration!

For more information about Eccentric Bagel, visit their website at www.eccentricbagel.com

