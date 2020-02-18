ECCMID 2020 Alert: Selux Diagnostics Hosting Integrated Symposium at 30th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Selux Diagnostics, Inc., which is leading a new era in personalized medicine to treat superbug infections and combat antimicrobial resistance, today announced it will host an integrated symposium on aspects that impact antimicrobial resistance, rapid diagnostics and clinical care at this spring's 2020 European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Paris, France.

The Selux symposium – titled "Where My Results? Advances and Challenges in Rapid Diagnostics" – will take place at ECCMID on Saturday, April 18, 2020 from 13:30 - 15:30 Central European Time (CET). The session features six lectures that present novel developments in diagnostic testing while exploring the scientific and technological challenges faced in new platform development. The lectures will be led by experts from around the globe including:

Chairs: ESCMID-appointed chair: Prof. Patrick Plésiat, PhamD, PhD, French National Reference Centre for Antibiotic Resistance, University hospital Jean Minjoz (Besançon, France) and Susan E. Sharp, Ph.D., D(ABMM), F(AAM) Scientific Director, Copan Diagnostics, Inc. (Murrieta, CA, USA)

Lecture 1: Organism Identification: A Success Story – The Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Revolution Heralded by PCR and MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometry



Prof. Robin Patel, MD(CM), D(ABMM), FIDSA, FACP, F(AAM)

Chair, Division of Clinical Microbiology; Director, Infectious Diseases Research Laboratory; Elizabeth P. and Robert E. Allen Professor of Individualized Medicine; Professor of Medicine; and Professor of Microbiology at Mayo Clinic

Rochester, Minnesota, USA

President, American Society for Microbiology

Washington, D.C., USA

Lecture 2: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing: What Does It Mean to Go Fast?

Prof. Romney Humphries, PhD, D(ABMM), M(ASCP)

Chief Scientific Officer, Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Professor, University of Arizona

Tucson, Arizona, USA

Lecture 3: Blood Culture: A Short History of Current Methods and Future Needs

Prof. Melvin P. Weinstein, MD, FIDSA, FACP, F(AAM)

Professor of Medicine and Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School

New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA

Lecture 4: Rapid Diagnostics' Value: A Critical Integration with Clinical Care

Prof. Jacques Schrenzel, MD

Director of the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory and Founder and Director of the Genomic Research

Laboratory Service, Division of Infectious Diseases and Laboratory Medicine, Geneva University Hospitals

Geneva, Switzerland

Lecture 5: New Approaches to Overcome the Speed/Performance Tradeoff

Eric Stern, PhD

Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, Selux Diagnostics, Inc.

Charlestown, Massachusetts, USA

Lecture 6: Panel Discussion on Rapid Diagnostics

Participation by all speakers

All ECCMID 2020 integrated symposia are open to all ECCMID delegates. Learn more about Selux Diagnostics Integrated Symposium at ECCMID 2020 by visiting SeluxDX.com/Event/ECCMID2020 .

About Selux Diagnostics

Selux Diagnostics is transforming patient care by offering a breakthrough in rapid, comprehensive, accurate antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) so that hospitals and health systems can better treat patients with infectious diseases, including those infected with multidrug resistant organisms. By speeding the reporting of AST results, Selux enables providers to simultaneously improve patient outcomes, reduce patient lengths-of-stay and pharmacy costs, and address the growing antibiotic resistance epidemic by contributing to greater Antibiotic Stewardship worldwide. The 5-year-old company is based on the opposite side of Boston, MA from where it originated in a co-founder's attic. Learn more at www.seluxdx.com .

Media Contact:

Jay Staunton, Skibereen Consulting

jay@skibereen.com

1-781-790-6023

SOURCE Selux Diagnostics, Inc.

Related Links

https://seluxdx.com

