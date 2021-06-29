ECCO Medical Selected to Participate in Global Randomized Clinical Trial for Treating Hypervascular Tumors

DENVER, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Charles Nutting, DO FSIR and ECCO Medical, the leading endovascular treatment center in Colorado, are pleased to announce their participation in the Embrace™ Hydrogel Embolic System (HES) global randomized clinical trial for the treatment of hypervascular tumors.

The study is sponsored by Instylla, Inc. and focuses on developing next-generation liquid embolics for interventional radiology. Instylla completed a successful First-in-Human (FIH) study and Embrace HES was found to be effective at embolizing malignant and benign hypervascular tumors.

ECCO Medical was selected as a clinical trial site because of its doctors' reputation and expertise in treating patients using embolization techniques. "We are excited to be a participating center in the study and look forward to evaluating Embrace hydrogel in treating hypervascular tumors," said Dr. Charles Nutting, Board Certified Interventional Radiologist at ECCO Medical.

A hypervascular tumor, which can be found in the liver, kidney, or elsewhere, has an increased number of blood vessels, relative to other tissues. Due to the increased risk of bleeding, hypervascular tumors can be challenging to remove. Transcatheter arterial embolization (TAE) and transarterial chemoembolization (cTACE) are established treatments for hypervascular tumors, particularly for patients with limited progressive disease.

Embrace HES, an investigational product is a liquid embolic that is designed to deeply penetrate the tumor vascular bed, solidify, and stop the blood flow. The Embrace HES embolization uses no organic solvents in its formulation, does not need sizing to the vessel diameter, and eliminates the possibility of catheter entrapment. Its main components are water and polyethylene glycol (PEG). PEG has a long history of safe use in implantable medical devices.

About ECCO Medical

ECCO Medical (www.eccomedical.com) is an office-based lab that focuses on interventional radiology and minimally invasive options for a variety of patient conditions - including oncology, wounds, leg pain, fibroids, and BPH. ECCO is dedicated to staying on top and in front of the most exciting advances in treatments for a variety of women's and men's health issues with a strong focus on lower extremity arterial disease and liver cancer therapies. ECCO works collaboratively with referring physician colleagues and takes a patient-centric concierge approach to endovascular care. They are committed to the highest level of patient care in a safe, comfortable outpatient setting.

ABOUT Instylla, Inc.

Instylla, Inc. is a privately held company based in Bedford, MA focused on developing next-generation liquid embolics for interventional radiology, with initial clinical applications in interventional oncology and peripheral hemostasis. The company's first product, Embrace HES, is designed for controlled, complete, and persistent embolization in these clinical conditions. Instylla was founded in 2017 by Incept LLC and is funded by several leading venture capital groups.

