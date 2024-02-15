ECD Auto Design Delivers First Trucks to Poland, Spain, and Caribbean Islands, Expanding Customer Base Internationally

"These orders come from organic interest," commented Scott Wallace, ECD's Chief Executive Officer. "Our growing client base, expanding brand presence, and robust demand for restomod versions of these classic vehicles is driving consumer interest from affluent customers around the world. ECD continues to earn media coverage and expand its social media presence, such as the more than 350,000 monthly impressions on Pinterest and strong interest on other social media platforms, increasingly making our customized vehicles a global brand for affluent clientele. This organic demand enables us to fully utilize our manufacturing capacity without incurring expensive customer acquisition or marketing expenses. As demand grows, we plan to expand manufacturing capacity to leverage our industry-leading manufacturing capabilities to meet the global demand."

The first sale in Poland was for a Defender 110 featuring a 6.2-liter, 430-hp, Chevrolet LS3 V-8 engine and a six-speed automatic transmission.

The first sale in Spain was for a Defender 90 with a Chevrolet LS3+ V-8 engine perched on 18-inch Kahn 1983 Satin Black wheels and BFG All-Terrain tires.

The first sale in the Caribbean was for a Defender 110 featuring an upgraded Chevrolet LS3+ 565 horsepower V-8 engine.

Based on growing demand in Europe and the Middle East, ECD plans to expand its modest marketing campaigns to target trade press in the United Arab Emirates, one of the more affluent countries in the world.

"Growing demand from the United States and other affluent countries enables us to maximize our manufacturing capacity, driving expanded operating margins," concluded Wallace.

About ECD Auto Design

ECD is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic and the Jaguar E-Type. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence ("ASE") craftsmen. The Company was founded in 2013 by three British "gear heads'' whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD's global headquarters, known as the "Rover Dome," is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 80 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

