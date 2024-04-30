ECD Auto Design Revolutionizes American Muscle: Classic Ford Mustang Joins Iconic Lineup

"Our America Strong team is dedicated to crafting each classic Mustang with unparalleled attention to detail" Post this

ECD has recently completed the acquisition of Brand New Muscle Car assets enabling the company to hit the ground running building this American icon. This is both ECD's first acquisition as a publicly traded company and its first American build.

ECD Auto Design, known for its meticulous craftsmanship and unwavering dedication to perfection, now brings its expertise of building world renowned bespoke classic cars and trucks to this American icon, promising enthusiasts an unparalleled experience from design to post delivery. The company's tested and true commitment to excellence will continue into its newest product line, the classic Ford Mustang, ensuring that each vehicle leaving the 100,000 square foot facility is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. The new line will be the much anticipated third production line at the Rover Dome.

"At ECD, we take immense pride in launching our first American muscle car," says Scott Wallace, CEO of ECD Auto Design. "But this isn't just about the car; it's about the people behind it. Our America Strong team is dedicated to crafting each classic Mustang with unparalleled attention to detail, ensuring that every vehicle is a testament to American pride and craftsmanship."

Just like ECD's renowned Land Rover and Jaguar restorations, every classic Mustang from the company is fully customizable, allowing clients to tailor their vehicle to their exact specifications. With over 2 million possible configurations, customers can personalize every aspect of their Mustang, from the powertrain to the upholstery, reflecting their unique style and preferences.

"Join us on this journey as we redefine what it means to drive an American classic," invites Wallace. "Experience the luxury of bespoke automotive design with ECD Auto Design, where tradition meets innovation, and dreams become reality with each one-of-a-kind vehicle that drives off our lines".

ECD Auto Design's expansion to include the classic Ford Mustang reaffirms their commitment to excellence and innovation in the world of automotive restoration and customization. With their dedication to craftsmanship and passion for American heritage, ECD Auto Design continues to set the standard for luxury automotive experiences worldwide.

"This is just the start of things to come," hinted Wallace. "Don't be surprised when other sought after American classics are introduced and customized to meet our clients' specifications. We could not be more excited about what lies ahead for ECD Auto Design."

For those that would like to dream from the comfort of their own home, ECD has recently launched a new state of the art vehicle configurator where users can design their dream vehicle from any computer, tablet, or phone. This is just another step in our forward-thinking process as we continue to deliver industry-leading solutions. Check out our new vehicle configurator here.

For more information on how to build your own Land Rover Defender – 90, 110, 130 or Series IIA, Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type or Ford Mustang please visit ecdautodesign.com .

ECD Ford Mustang Vehicle BASE Specifications and Images

High-resolution images and video are HERE.

The following are ECD base Ford Mustang specifications. All vehicles can be highly customized to client requirements.

Base Model – GT Series, 1967-1968 MY

Body Style – Fastback or Convertible

Powertrain – Roush 347 SR

Braking – Wilwood Superlight 6 Piston Front | 4 Piston Rear

Suspension – Modern Coilover Options

Exhaust – MagnaFlow Street Series

Exterior

Paint – High Gloss

Hood – Classic Mustang

Wheels — American Racing Torq-Thrust D 15"x7"

Tires — BF Goodrich Radial

Bumpers — Chrome

Lighting –LED

Interior

Material – ECD Hydes Leather Range

Stitching - Custom ECD Hand Stitch Patterns w/Complimentary Stitch Color

Front Seats - Procar Series, 1400 Pro-90 Lowback

Rear Seats - Classic Bench

Center Console - HumpHugger Storage

Doors - TMI Standard Black w/ Chrome Trim

Headliner and Trims - Black Vinyl

Interior Touch Points - Standard Ford

Steering Wheel - Grant Classic Nostalgia Mustang Wheel

Dash Finishes - Original Ford Camera Case Texture

Gauges - Choice of Classic Instruments

Comfort/Convenience - 12V USB, Heated Seats, Power Front Windows, and Door Locks

Audio & Electronics

Radio — Retro Chrome w/Bluetooth

Speakers – Pioneer 4-Speaker System

Subwoofer – Pioneer

About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, the Jaguar E-Type and Ford Mustang. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence ("ASE") craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British "gear heads' whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD's global headquarters, known as the "Rover Dome," is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

SOURCE ECD Automotive Design