ECD Auto Design's Newest Restored Defender 110 Set to Take on Texas Ranch in Style

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ECD Auto Design (NASDAQ: ECDA), the world's largest Land Rover and Jaguar restoration company known for its custom luxury builds, including bespoke Defenders, Range Rovers and E-Types, today reveals Project GONNAHAPPEN. The project, a new one-of-a-kind, beautifully outfitted Defender 110, is ready for its new home at its Texas ranch.

The new Defender 110, was built with the intention to appear as a classic on the exterior, keeping the Land Rover Grasmere Green Full gloss paint, with Chawton White roof and boasting a full set of silver checkers to accent, while incorporating many modern comfort and performance upgrades throughout.

Sitting underneath the hood of Project GONNAHAPPEN is a brand-new GM 430 horsepower 6.2L LS3 V8 engine, coupled with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The Defender 110 rides on beautiful 16-inch Silver Deep Dish wheels with mounted BF Goodrich all terrain tires making for versatile driving conditions at the whim of the driver. The ECD air ride suspension will provide a smooth ride for Texas city driving or at the family ranch.

Stepping inside the vehicle, the design is stunning. The interior plays homage to the Porsche 911 Heritage edition with a similar interior color palette. Project GONNAHAPPEN is a very stylish vehicle with Porsche Cognac leather interior throughout and striking black and white houndstooth seat inserts. The cargo area is gorgeously appointed with teakwood flooring, rounding out an incredibly tasteful and elegant interior.

"Every project here at ECD is completely bespoke and we not only take great pride in the end product but are honored to work with our clients and provide an unforgettable journey through the entire process", said Scott Wallace, CEO of ECD Auto Design. "Each process begins by truly understanding the customer through detailed profiling and a design process that allows them to literally create a vehicle that will always be one-of-a-kind and they own that design".

While Project GONNAHAPPEN appears to roll away from its original showroom with its classic looking exterior, it is packed with modern amenities including the latest in comfort and safety including a full external roll cage, air suspension, powerful GM LC3 6.2L V8 engine, touchscreen stereo, JL audio speakers and subwoofers, CarPlay, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, blind spot assistant, digital rear view mirror and a backup camera and sensor, among others.

Wallace continued "Our clients come in many times with very specific visions and it is our job to make their vision a reality. Our designers, manufacturing team, and supply chain team and network make it possible to create that one-of-a-kind dream car for our client and make it an enjoyable experience from start to delivery and beyond".

ECD has recently launched a new state of the art vehicle configurator where users can design their dream vehicle from any computer, tablet or phone. This is just another step in our forward-thinking process as we continue to deliver industry-leading solutions. Check out our new vehicle configurator here.

For more information on how to build your own Land Rover Defender – 90, 110, 130 or Series IIA, Range Rover Classic or Jaguar E-Type, please visit ecdautodesign.com .

Project GONNAHAPPEN Vehicle Specifications and Images

High-resolution images and video are here.

Model — Defender 110

Engine — GM LS3 430 horsepower 6.2L V8 engine

Transmission — 6 Speed Automatic

Axles — Heavy Duty - Stock

Suspension — ECD Air Ride

Brakes — EBC FAST

Exhaust — Sport Dual, Single Pipe, Left & Right

Exterior

Paint Color — LR Grasmere Green

Roof — Chawton White

Wheels — 16" LR Deep Dish - Silver

Tires — BF Goodrich All Terrain, White Lettering

Grille — Classic

Bumper — Classic with DRL's & Winch

Additional Features — 10k lb Towing Capacity Winch, Tubular bumper A-Bar, Full External Roll Cage, 4 LED Spot lights, 2 LED work lights

Interior



Seat Layout — 2+2+4

Front Seats — Corbeau Trailcats heated

Load Area Seats — 4 inward-facing jump seats

Leather Color — Porsche Cognac Nappa

Seat Design — Custom Pepita Houndstooth Insets

Dash – Puma wrapped in Approved Leather

Carpet — Black

Steering Wheel — NRG Innovations – Wood with Leather Center Cap and Land Rover Logo

Gauges — Vintage

Audio & Electronics



Infotainment — Touchscreen Stereo System

Sound System — JL Audio speakers and subwoofers

Additional Features — 3 USB ports, backup camera and sensor, automatic headlights, Bluetooth, CarPlay, Sirius XM, remote start

About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic and the Jaguar E-Type. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence ("ASE") craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British "gear heads' whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD's global headquarters, known as the "Rover Dome," is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

