Eceptionist Releases New Enhancements To eConsult - Telehealth Functionality

LONDON and HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eceptionist, a world leader in providing healthcare organizations with cloud-based software solutions for referral management, scheduling, and telehealth, announces a new software release of advanced eConsult features that expand upon Eceptionist's existing telehealth offerings. This release introduces expanded flexibility in how healthcare organizations manage their workflow, along with the ability to easily convert an eConsult into a referral with a single click.

"We're seeing increased interest in eConsults as a mode of healthcare delivery, among our existing customers, and generally within the global healthcare market," notes Trey Havlick, Principal at Eceptionist. "We expect this upward trend to continue, partly spurred by changing reimbursement models but also because eConsults help organizations optimize in-demand specialty resources all while improving the quality of primary care."

Eceptionist launched its first eConsult module in 2005, as a store and forward / second opinion feature of its telehealth solution. For more than a decade, healthcare organizations in the US, Canada and Europe have been using Eceptionist to securely send and receive healthcare advice. Over the years, Eceptionist has worked collaboratively with customers and healthcare professionals to collect invaluable clinical feedback that has been incorporated into innovations in the software.

This feedback loop of customer influencing design is apparent in the data analytics features that are included in the release. Eceptionist has introduced improved reports and on-demand dashboards that offer real-time insight into the lifecycle of all consults and referrals. Customers can measure processing time from one status to the next, wait times, and workflow variances. Extracting data for billing and reporting purposes is fully supported, along with integration into an EMRs or other clinical systems.

Eceptionist ( www.eceptionist.com ) is a leading provider of software solutions for the health care industry with a cloud-based platform for referral management, e-consults, streamlined scheduling, and overall telehealth management. Since 2001, Eceptionist has been helping clients reduce costs and optimize the delivery of healthcare services. Utilizing the Eceptionist family of services, organizations can better manage healthcare delivery across departments, health systems and regions. The Eceptionist platform supports intelligent scheduling, telemedicine, intelligent referrals, triage and wait time management for facilities and hospitals around the world.

Contact

Eceptionist, Inc.

info@eceptionist.com

SOURCE Eceptionist, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.eceptionist.com

