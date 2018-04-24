Eceptionist Scheduling Software For Cellular Therapy - Project Implementation Abstract To Be Presented At The Annual ISCT Conference In Montreal

As one of the preeminent academic cellular therapy manufacturing facilities, CMCF found that its growing workload and ongoing clinical trials necessitated that CMCF find ways to streamline the scheduling and communication process for its customers, maximize processing availability and generate real time data about laboratory space, technologist, and equipment utilization for better planning and management.

"Eceptionist worked closely with us to meet the very complicated scheduling and workflow needs of our various programs. Their ability to allow clinical schedulers to directly book laboratory processing and requests that require a series of appointments to be booked over a single day or weeks and months will allow us to better schedule, utilize and grow our capabilities over time," said Olive Sturtevant, BA, MT (ASCP), SBB, SLS, MHP, Administrative Director of CMCF.

"Eceptionist is proud to be a part of such an exciting project with Dana-Farber CMCF. Their commitment to cutting edge research and collaborative programs are such a good fit for the power of the Eceptionist platform," says Trey Havlick, Principal at Eceptionist.

Eceptionist (www.eceptionist.com) is a leading provider of software solutions for the health care industry with a cloud-based platform for referral management, e-consults, streamlined scheduling, virtual visits and overall telehealth management. Since 2001, Eceptionist has been helping clients reduce costs and optimize the delivery of healthcare services. Utilizing the Eceptionist family of services and tools, organizations can better manage healthcare delivery across departments, sites, health systems, communities, ACO's, Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCG's), Trusts and countries. The Eceptionist platform supports intelligent scheduling, telemedicine, intelligent referral and triage management, wait list and wait time management, case management, care pathways, protocols and reporting for facilities and hospitals around the world.

