ECFMG® and FAIMER® Host Inaugural Stakeholder Engagement Forum

PHILADELPHIA, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG) and its Foundation for Advancement of International Medical Education and Research (FAIMER) have launched a new meeting series designed to strengthen partnerships and enhance the perspectives available to governance and staff. The inaugural Stakeholder Engagement Forum took place on Friday, April 6, in conjunction with the meeting of the Boards of ECFMG and FAIMER in Philadelphia. The ECFMG-FAIMER forums invite leaders in the fields of medical education, assessment, and regulation to share insights on issues of mutual interest as well as updates on their organizations' activities.

Inaugural ECFMG-FAIMER Stakeholder Engagement Forum Guests, from left: Richard Hawkins, MD, ABMS; Alison Whelan, MD, AAMC; Mellie Pouwels, MA, AMA; Scott Steingard, DO, FSMB

The first session in this series featured leaders from long-standing associates, including the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS), American Medical Association (AMA), Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), and the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB). For future sessions, ECFMG and FAIMER will extend invitations to new and potential partners. The Stakeholder Engagement Forums will be held twice annually in Philadelphia.

"It is vital that we stay connected with other organizations committed to quality medical education and health care," said ECFMG President and FAIMER Board Chair William W. Pinsky, MD. "The forums create regular touchpoints to share ideas, challenges, and solutions."

About ECFMG and FAIMER

ECFMG and FAIMER are private, nonprofit organizations based in Philadelphia in the United States. In partnership with each other and with other organizations around the world, ECFMG and FAIMER work to promote quality medical education and health care worldwide. ECFMG and FAIMER are leading experts on the world's medical education systems and their graduates, the authenticity of physician credentials, the assessment of physicians, and research on physician migration and U.S. physician workforce issues. ECFMG and FAIMER offer programs and resources that serve global communities of medical educators and regulators; physicians and medical students; and those investigating issues in medical education, assessment, and health workforce planning. Learn more at www.ecfmg.org and www.faimer.org.

CONTACT: Elizabeth Ingraham, 1-215-823-2108, eingraham@ecfmg.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ecfmg-and-faimer-host-inaugural-stakeholder-engagement-forum-300634723.html

SOURCE ECFMG; FAIMER

Related Links

http://www.ecfmg.org

