ECG & Woyshner Services announce Remote Equipment Health Monitoring Service Partnership

AKRON, Ohio, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineering Consultants Group, Inc. (ECG, www.ecg-inc.com) and Woyshner Services Inc. (WSC, https://www.wscinc.biz/) today announced a new partnership for providing advanced remote equipment health monitoring to power generation and heavy industrial customers. This partnership combines ECG's Predict-It™ predictive analytics solution with WSC's Equipment Reliability experts and business processes to provide a premium tier of remote equipment health monitoring. The Remote Monitoring will focus on real time equipment health and advanced health scorecards that link business plan goals with needed business plan investments.

ECG's President Michael Santucci stated, "ECG and WSC are excited to announce we have signed our first customer for this advanced remote monitoring service and look forward to providing this service to many other clients."

WSC's President, Bill Woyshner, expressed his thoughts "Our partnership with ECG will enable WSC to deliver even better Equipment Reliability Services for our clients and guide client leadership to actions that will make step changes in their fleet's operating performance, profitability and cost control adherence."

About WSC

WSC Inc. provides consulting services for utility & large industrial clients. WSC's approach is to focus on performance improvement in Equipment Reliability (ER) and Asset Management (AM). WSC Inc. utilizes extensive management consulting experience coupled with a series of consulting service offerings to support customers with all phases of Equipment Reliability and Asset Management program improvements. WSC team members include ER and AM process experts, component experts, and system engineers. Website: www.wscinc.biz

About ECG

ECG is an innovative software firm that develops advanced applications for the OSIsoft User Community. ECG's software solutions improve plant process and decision-making throughout all levels of the customer's operations by leveraging event notification, mobile data visualization, streamlined predictive analytics, and advanced Bayesian Network based asset diagnostic capabilities. For over 25 years, ECG has professionally served our diverse OSI PI User base across most heavy industries. ECG has the skills to build custom solutions for customers seeking to gain a competitive advantage and lead their market segment through use of their OSIsoft PI system. Website: www.ecg-inc.com

Contact Information:

ECG, Inc. Woyshner Services Inc. 3394 W. Market Street 6322 Palma del Mar Blvd. S. #408 Akron, Ohio 44333 St. Petersburg, FL 33715



Office: 330-869-9949 Office: 856-608-0299 Email: sales@ecg-inc.com Email: ron.griebenow@wscin.biz

