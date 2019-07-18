ECG and Oncology Resource Consultants Merge to Establish the Industry’s Leading Oncology Consulting Practice

Since its founding in 1990, ORC has provided the oncology community with strategic cancer center and facilities planning, coupled with operations improvement and implementation services. ORC brings valuable insights from working with more than 1,000 hospitals, academic medical centers, health systems, and oncology practices. Additionally, ORC has collaborated with over a third of the nation's NCI-designated cancer centers. Nancy Bookbinder, Founding Director and President of ORC, said, "Joining ECG's oncology practice expands opportunities and service offerings for our clients and those of ECG by building on the respective companies' years of experience, expertise, and commitment to provide excellence in client services."

Bookbinder joined ECG as a principal with the firm's Strategy and Business Advisory practice and co-leader of the oncology practice. She has over 30 years of experience both as a consultant and an executive director for community and academic cancer centers. Also joining ECG are LaVerne Booton and Vicki Samakow-Sims. Both are longtime ORC team members with a deep knowledge of oncology services.

"Combining the long history of ORC with ECG's 45+ years of healthcare consulting experience solidifies our position as the healthcare industry's leading oncology consulting team," said ECG principal and oncology practice co-leader Jessica Turgon. "We are so excited to welcome our new colleagues and to be able to provide our clients with the best possible service."

ECG is nationally recognized for its oncology consulting credentials, having worked with numerous leading cancer centers and health systems. "What sets us apart from our competitors is the breadth and depth of our experience and our focus on a multidisciplinary approach," stated Turgon. "The joining together of our two great teams allows us to better serve clients."

The two consulting firms signed the official agreement on July 3, 2019. For more information, please contact Jessica Turgon at jturgon@ecgmc.com or (703) 522-8450 or Nancy Bookbinder at nfbookbinder@ecgmc.com or (415) 692-6060.

About ECG

ECG is a strategic consulting firm that is leading healthcare forward, using the knowledge and expertise built over the course of more than four decades to help clients see clearly where healthcare is going and to navigate toward success. With deep expertise in strategy, finance, operations, and technology, ECG builds multidisciplinary teams to meet the unique needs of every client—from discrete operational issues to bigger-picture strategic and financial challenges. We work as trusted, professional partners with hospitals, health systems, medical groups, academic medical centers, children's hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and healthcare payers across the country. We thrive on delivering smart counsel and pragmatic solutions to the critical challenges facing healthcare providers. Client success is our primary objective. ECG's national presence includes offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Minneapolis, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, St. Louis, and Washington, DC. Learn more at www.ecgmc.com.

SOURCE ECG Management Consultants

Related Links

http://ecgmc.com

