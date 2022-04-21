ECG Cables and Lead Wires Market by Material, Usability, Type, Patient Care Setting and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global ECG Cables and Lead Wires Market by Material (Thermoplastic Elastomer, TPU), Usability (Reusable, Disposable), Type (12-Lead, 6-Lead, 5-Lead, 3-Lead), Patient Care Setting (Hospitals, ICUs, Home Care, Ambulatory) & Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ECG cables and leadwires market is projected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2026 from USD 2.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The rising geriatric population, an increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), technological advancements, and the implementation of favorable government regulations in developed countries are the major factors driving the ECG cables and leadwires market's growth.



ECG leadwires and ECG cables segment accounted for the largest share of the ECG cables and leadwires market, by type segment, in 2020



ECG cables and leadwires market is segmented into ECG leadwires and ECG cables. The ECG leadwires market is divided into 12-lead ECG leadwires, 5- lead ECG leadwires, 3-lead ECG leadwires, 6-lead ECG leadwires, single-lead ECG leadwire, and other ECG leadwires (15- and 18-lead ECG leadwires). In 2020, the 12-lead ECG leadwires segment accounted for the largest share of the ECG leadwires and ECG cables market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the wide usage by paramedics to diagnose acute myocardial infarction (AMI) and reduce treatment time.



The hospitals & ICUs segment accounted for the largest share of the ECG cables and leadwires, by patient care setting segment, in 2020



Based on patient care setting, the ECG cables and leadwires market is segmented hospitals& ICUs, long-term care facilities, clinics, and ambulatory and home care centers. In 2020, hospitals& ICUs accounted for a larger share of the ECG cables and leadwires market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing burden of cardiovascular diseases, which in turn is increasing the need for quality cardiology care.



North America is the largest regional market forECG cables and leadwires market



The global ECG cables and leadwires market is segmented into five major regions - North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the ECG cables and leadwires market. The North American ECG cables and leadwires market growth can be attributed to the rapid increase in the aging population and rising cardiovascular disease rate as compared to other regions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Ecg Cables and Leadwires Market Overview

4.2 Ecg Cables and Leadwires Market Share, by Type, 2021 Vs. 2026

4.3 Ecg Cables and Leadwires Market Share, by Material, 2021 Vs. 2026

4.4 Ecg Cables and Leadwires Market Share, by Usability, 2021 Vs. 2026

4.5 Ecg Cables and Leadwires Market Share, by Patient Care Setting, 2021 Vs. 2026

4.6 Ecg Cables and Leadwires Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population

5.2.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

5.2.1.3 Rising Number of Technological Advancements

5.2.1.4 Implementation of Government Regulations Supporting Monitoring Device Usage

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Disposable Cables

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Untapped Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Rising Number of Wireless Disruptive Innovations

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Ecg Cables and Leadwires Market

6 Ecg Cables and Leadwires Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ecg Leadwires

6.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Cvds to Support Market Growth

6.2.2 12-Lead Ecg Leadwires

6.2.2.1 Use in Pre-Hospital and Clinic Settings to Drive 12-Lead Ecg Leadwires Adoption

6.2.3 5-Lead Ecg Leadwires

6.2.3.1 Increased Surgeries to Support Market Growth of 5-Lead Ecg Leadwires

6.2.4 3-Lead Ecg Leadwires

6.2.4.1 Increased Diagnosis for Cvd to Support Market Growth

6.2.5 6-Lead Ecg Leadwires

6.2.5.1 Advantages Over 12-Lead Ecg Leadwires to Drive Market

6.2.6 Single-Lead Ecg Leadwires

6.2.6.1 Ease of Use for Diagnosis and Quick Results to Increase Single-Lead Ecg Devices Usage

6.2.7 Other Ecg Leadwires

6.3 Ecg Cables

6.3.1 Use Inpatient Monitoring to Drive Market Growth

7 Ecg Cables and Leadwires Market, by Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Thermoplastic Elastomer

7.2.1 Dominant Physical Properties to Support Market Growth

7.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethane

7.3.1 Growing Demand to Support Market Growth

7.4 Other Materials

8 Ecg Cables and Leadwires Market, by Usability

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Reusable Ecg Cables and Leadwires

8.2.1 Cost-Effectiveness to Support Market Growth

8.3 Disposable Ecg Cables and Leadwires

8.3.1 Infection Prevention to Support Market Growth

9 Ecg Cables and Leadwires Market, by Patient Care Setting

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals & Icus

9.2.1 Increase in Number of Hospitals and Government Investments to Drive Market

9.3 Long-Term Care Facilities

9.3.1 Rise in Geriatric Population to Support Segment Growth

9.4 Clinics

9.4.1 Developing Healthcare Infrastructure to Support Segment Growth

9.5 Ambulatory and Home Care Centers

9.5.1 Low-Cost Procedures to Drive Segment Growth

10 Ecg Cables and Leadwires Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

11.2.1 Overview of Strategies Deployed by Players

11.3 Market Share Analysis

11.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.4.1 List of Evaluated Vendors

11.4.2 Stars

11.4.3 Emerging Leaders

11.4.4 Pervasive Players

11.4.5 Participants

11.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Startups/ Smes (2020)

11.5.1 Progressive Companies

11.5.2 Starting Blocks

11.5.3 Responsive Companies

11.5.4 Dynamic Companies

11.6 Competitive Scenario

11.6.1 Product Launches & Regulatory Approvals

11.6.2 Deals

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Cardinal Health, Inc.

12.1.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12.1.3 3M Company

12.1.4 GE Healthcare

12.1.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company

12.1.6 Abbott Laboratories

12.1.7 Boston Scientific Corporation

12.1.8 Conmed Corporation

12.1.9 Osi Systems, Inc.

12.1.10 Mindray Medical International Limited

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Welch Allyn, Inc.

12.2.2 Curbell Medical Products, Inc.

12.2.3 Schiller Ag

12.2.4 Siemens Healthineers Ag

12.2.5 Drager

12.2.6 Shanghai Berry Electronic Tech Co., Ltd

12.2.7 Unimed Medical Supplies Inc.

12.2.8 Amydi-Med Electronic Technology Co., Ltd

12.2.9 Medlink Electronics Tech Co., Ltd

12.2.10 Sorimex

12.2.11 Nuova GmbH

12.2.12 Lumed

12.2.13 Upnmed Equipment Co., Ltd

12.2.14 Carlisle Medical Technologies

12.2.15 Lifeline Medical, Inc.

13 Appendix

