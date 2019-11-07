ECG Closes Partnership Deal with Siemens Healthineers

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ECG Management Consultants, a leading national healthcare consulting firm, has completed its partnership agreement with Siemens Healthineers with an effective date of November 1, 2019. ECG will continue to independently lead and manage its consulting business as a stand-alone unit within Siemens Healthineers. The partners are committed to improving healthcare delivery and enhancing client relationships together.

"We are excited to join one of the world's leading medical technology companies and are looking forward to our joint business opportunities that will enhance our ability to add value to our clients and career opportunities for our professionals," said Gary Edmiston, CEO of ECG.

Both companies will strongly benefit from the partnership. ECG will be able to build on the deep clinical and medical knowledge of Siemens Healthineers as well as its digital platforms, customer relationships and global network, and ECG's strong and wide-ranging expertise in strategic and transformational consulting will enable Siemens Healthineers to address the needs of its customers even more comprehensively. The well-established customer Value Partnership approach of Siemens Healthineers provides substantial growth opportunities for ECG's core business in healthcare consulting.

"With ECG Management Consultants, we're adding a strong partner with an impressive consulting track record to the Siemens Healthineers team," said Bernd Montag, CEO of Siemens Healthineers AG.

Under the agreement, Siemens Healthineers acquired a majority stake in ECG Management Consultants.

For more information, please contact Michelle Holmes at 407-258-3769.

About ECG

ECG is a strategic consulting firm that is leading healthcare forward, using the knowledge and expertise built over the course of more than four decades to help clients see clearly where healthcare is going and to navigate toward success. With deep expertise in strategy, finance, operations, and technology, ECG builds multidisciplinary teams to meet the unique needs of every client—from discrete operational issues to bigger-picture strategic and financial challenges. We work as trusted, professional partners with hospitals, health systems, medical groups, academic medical centers, children's hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and healthcare payers across the country. We thrive on delivering smart counsel and pragmatic solutions to the critical challenges facing healthcare providers. Client success is our primary objective. ECG's national presence includes offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Minneapolis, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, St. Louis, and Washington, DC.

