ECG Management Consultants Named #1 Value-Based Care Consulting Firm In 2021 Best In KLAS Report

"It is exciting to be acknowledged by our clients for delivering meaningful results with our value-based care consulting services, especially in a year of unprecedented challenges and changes," said Terri Welter, ECG Principal. ECG has been highly rated by KLAS for many years and was also recognized in 2021 as being a top three firm in the strategy, growth, and consolidation and revenue cycle optimization segments.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS," said Adam Gale, KLAS President. "The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence."

"ECG's roots in healthcare reimbursement run deep, and we are proud that the decades of experience our consultants have with managed care and other commercial and government payer strategies continues to help our clients optimize their revenue strategies," said Gary Edmiston, ECG's Chief Executive Officer.

ECG offers a broad range of strategic, financial, operational, and technology-related consulting services to providers, building multidisciplinary teams to meet each client's unique needs—from discrete operational issues to enterprise-wide strategic and financial challenges.

About ECG Management Consultants, a Siemens Healthineers Company

ECG is a strategic consulting firm that is leading healthcare forward, using knowledge and expertise built over the course of nearly 50 years to help clients see clearly where healthcare is going and navigate toward success. Working as trusted partners with hospitals, health systems, medical groups, academic medical centers, children's hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and healthcare payers, ECG's depth of experience and dedication to the success of its clients is why it is consistently recognized in the annual Best in KLAS reports.

Part of Siemens Healthineers global Enterprise Services business, ECG has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Minneapolis, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, St. Louis, and Washington, DC.

Website: www.ecgmc.com

About KLAS Research

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more about KLAS at klasresearch.com

