ECG Names Collins as President

Alongside CEO and board chair Gary Edmiston, Collins will oversee all consulting divisions and corporate operations of the firm. Among other near-term priorities, he will lead efforts to further align ECG's strategy and operational service offerings through value-driven, multidisciplinary approaches to improve patient access, care delivery, and market positioning for health systems and related entities. He will remain active as a consultant and continue to serve as a senior adviser to academic medical centers and children's hospitals in the areas of strategy, organizational design/integration, and major transactions.

"I am grateful for the opportunity and excited to build upon our near 50-year history of service excellence with a relentless focus on our clients' evolving needs in a highly complex industry," said Collins. "The quality of a professional services firm is a direct reflection of its people, and I am privileged to be surrounded by the most talented and dedicated healthcare consultants in the business."

Edmiston praised Collins for his past work with ECG and expressed confidence in his ongoing leadership. "This role is a natural fit for Chris," Edmiston remarked. "He is a highly respected leader, embodies the values of our firm, and gets results. I and our senior executive team look forward to working more closely with him in this next chapter at ECG."

Collins currently resides in Wellesley, Massachusetts (15 miles west of Boston) with his wife and three teenage children. He will continue to be based in ECG's Boston office in this new role.

For more information, please contact Michelle Holmes at 206-689-2231.

About ECG Management Consultants, a Siemens Healthineers Company

With knowledge and expertise built over the course of nearly 50 years, ECG is a national consulting firm that is leading healthcare forward. ECG offers a broad range of strategic, financial, operational, and technology-related consulting services to providers, building multidisciplinary teams to meet each client's unique needs—from discrete operational issues to enterprise-wide strategic and financial challenges. ECG is an industry leader, offering specialized expertise to hospitals, health systems, medical groups, academic medical centers, children's hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and healthcare payers. As an independent affiliate, ECG collaborates with the Siemens Healthineers global Enterprise Services business, providing subject matter expertise, smart counsel, and pragmatic solutions.

Website: www.ecgmc.com

SOURCE ECG Management Consultants

Related Links

http://ecgmc.com

